Fox Corp Acquires Roku in $22 Billion Deal, Exceeding Initial 2027 Target

Fox Corp officially completes its $22 billion acquisition of Roku, bringing the streaming giant under its management ahead of schedule and reshaping the digital media landscape.

FOX CORP has officially finalized its acquisition of Roku, closing the transaction months ahead of the originally projected timeline. The deal, which places the streaming technology leader under the umbrella of the media conglomerate, concludes a series of high-stakes negotiations that began gaining significant momentum in mid-2026. This major corporate shift marks a definitive end to years of speculation regarding the future independence of the streaming hardware and software manufacturer.

Deal Finalized Ahead of 2027 Projection

FOX CORP completed the purchase of Roku with a total valuation of $22 billion, significantly altering the strategic trajectory of both organizations. Initial reports from June 2026 indicated that Fox Corp was eyeing an acquisition price of $160 per share for Roku stock. This specific share price, combined with Fox Class A common stock, formed the basis of the $22 billion final agreement. The transaction was originally slated for finalization in the first half of 2027, but recent developments have brought the closure forward, allowing both entities to begin integration efforts earlier than anticipated.

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Leadership Structure and Executive Roles

Anthony Wood, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roku, will transition into a new executive capacity within the merged organization. Wood is set to join the board of directors at Fox Corp and will assume the role of co-chair for the newly formed Fox Digital Platforms division. This strategic placement ensures that Wood remains central to the direction of the streaming assets being brought under the Fox banner. His involvement is critical as the two companies work to unify their respective technological infrastructures and content distribution strategies.

Fox Digital Platforms and Key Assets

The Fox Digital Platforms division, which Wood will co-chair, encompasses a robust portfolio of digital media assets and streaming services. Paul Cheesbrough, the current CEO of Tubi, will serve as the co-chair alongside Anthony Wood in this new leadership structure. Tubi serves as the primary streaming outlet within this newly consolidated entity, leveraging its extensive library of free, ad-supported content. The division also includes Red Seat Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on media and technology investments, further expanding the strategic capabilities of the combined organization.

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Strategic Integration of Streaming Assets

The consolidation of Roku and Fox Corp creates one of the most formidable entities in the digital streaming sector, combining hardware distribution with extensive content libraries. The integration of Roku's operating system and device ecosystem with Fox's content production and Tubi's advertising model is expected to redefine how consumers access streaming television. This move positions Fox Corp to compete more aggressively against other major tech and media giants that have been investing heavily in direct-to-consumer streaming platforms. The early closure of the deal allows both leadership teams to align their fiscal quarters and operational goals without waiting for the 2027 deadline.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

This acquisition represents a significant shift in the competitive landscape of the technology and entertainment industries. By bringing the $160 per share valuation of Roku into its corporate structure, Fox Corp has made a substantial financial commitment to the future of digital media consumption. The combined entity will likely focus on enhancing the user experience across its devices and services, leveraging the technical expertise of Roku's engineering teams and the content prowess of Fox's studios. Industry observers are closely monitoring how this partnership will affect advertising rates, content licensing deals, and the broader ecosystem of connected television services in the coming years.