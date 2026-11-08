Fox broadcaster blasts College Football Playoff committee for neglecting UCLA’s perfect mark

Right before Ty Dieffenbach took the final knee in UCLA’s 34-20 victory on the road against Minnesota on Saturday, Fox broadcaster Joel Klatt took a shot at the College Football Playoff Selec…

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect UCLA’s Cinderella run continues to shine this season. The Bruins are now 9-0 for the first time since 1998, when Bob Toledo coached the team.this season, with No. 1 Miami leading the way and No. 3 Utah in front of them.

Ahead of Saturday’s action, there were three one-loss teams in the Top 25 and two multiple-loss teams ahead of UCLA. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Saturday’s win against Minnesota was another statement victory for Bruins coach Bob Chesney’s team.

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The Bruins had 466 yards of total offense, rushing for 163 and led by Wayne Knight, who had 18 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown. Dieffenbach completed 8 of 16 passes for 303 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, while taking only one sack. AP Photo/Abbie Parron the ground and committed two turnovers, including an interception by Scooter Jackson at the 7:17 mark of the fourth quarter.

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That was followed by a 36-yard field goal by Mateen Bhaghani with 3:22 left. UCLA has three regular-season games left, including a road game at “The Big House” against Michigan on Nov. 21 and two more home games against Illinois and USC to close out its regular season. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAP Photo/Abbie Parr