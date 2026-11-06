Fox bought Roku

You might see more Fox on Roku.

Emma Roth is a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

, the deal will allow Fox to bring Fox Sports, news content, and local stations to Roku.

Also read Fox Closes Roku Deal, Creating New Streaming Power Player

“I would expect that we can grow our viewership in the US with a combination of Roku technology, Roku’s platform, the tremendous content that’s on the Roku channel, and the content that Fox brings to it as well,” Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said at the time. Along with Roku, Fox also operates its own Fox One streaming service and the free streamer Tubi.

Though the deal might change what Roku showcases on its platform, it doesn’t look like it will affect the open nature of its streaming ecosystem.

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“We started Roku more than two decades ago to give people a better way to watch TV, and that mission doesn’t change today. What does change is our reach and resources,” Roku founder Anthony Wood said.

“Fox has a deep respect for Roku’s culture and wholly shares our commitment to staying open to every content partner. ” Wood now serves on Fox’s board of directors.. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleThe director of Obsession put a new horror short on YouTube