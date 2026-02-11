Fox Revenue Jumps 22% to $4.57B on 47% Ad Surge From World Cup and Midterms

Fox Corp reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $4.57 billion, up 22%, driven by a 47% jump in ad sales from the FIFA Men's World Cup, midterm elections, and Tubi, with income rising to $957 million.

Fox Corp reported stronger-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results Monday, with revenue jumping 22% to $4.57 billion, powered by a 47% surge in advertising sales. The gains came from the FIFA Men's World Cup, the midterm elections, and the streaming platform Tubi.

The company also said it pulled in $350 million in political advertising spending during the midterm cycle. First-quarter income rose to $957 million, or $2.20 a share, compared with a year-ago profit of $609 million, or $1.32 a share. Adjusted earnings per share totaled $2.54. The results beat expectations for the fiscal 2027 first quarter ended in September, and the shares popped more than 5% on the numbers.

Also read Midterm Elections and FIFA World Cup Power Record-Breaking Quarter for Fox Corp.

Fox Corp Reports Record Fiscal First Quarter Results

Distribution revenue increased 9%, driven by 10% growth at the Cable Network Programming segment and 4% growth at the Television segment. Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch said the company had an outstanding start to fiscal 2027 with first-quarter records for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, underpinned by robust growth in both advertising and distribution revenue.

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In a statement, Murdoch said, We commenced the year with the stellar performance of the FIFA Men's World Cup, the kickoff of the college football and NFL seasons, and an active election cycle at the national and local levels. These events supported strong contributions from across the company, reflecting the focused strategy we are executing and the strength of our content and brands.

These record results coupled with the strong momentum we are continuing to see across our business gives us confidence in delivering value for shareholders in a thoughtful and disciplined manner. On an analyst call Monday, Murdoch addressed an October dip in ratings at Fox News weeks ahead of the midterm election. He attributed it to viewer fatigue and particularly strong ratings a year earlier, saying it was not indicative of larger viewership problems.

He said, We've seen this playbook and know how to move through it. Fox's prime-time viewership fell 28% in October from the year-ago period, according to Nielsen, though the network remains the most-watched cable news network, ahead of MS Now and CNN. Fox is in the midst of closing its $22 billion cash and stock acquisition of Roku, announced last June.

Fox Corp Announces Roku Acquisition Deal Details

The deal is moving through the regulatory process and is expected to close on the early side of calendar 2027. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the Roku merger, anticipating significant revenue and cost synergies and a path to fundamentally changing the company's strategic and fundamental narrative. One analyst recently described it as a credible path to transition its predominately linear portfolio toward DTC, addressing the company's most significant weakness.

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Analysts will be eager to hear more about Roku on the call. Fox has also been expanding its streaming reach. 85 South Media signed a Tubi distribution deal that includes a curated collection of The Best Of The 85 South Show. In specialty box office news, The Only Living Pickpocket In New York stole into the top 10, while Everest scaled $1 million.

Meanwhile, David S. Pumpkins returned, Inde Navarrette dinged Shane Gillis, and the Brewers made a cameo.