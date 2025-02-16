Fowler's Traven Sharon Wins Fourth State Wrestling Championship, Honors Cousin

Traven Sharon, a senior at Fowler High School, became the 35th four-time CHSAA state wrestling champion, dedicating his victory to his late cousin, Brent 'BB' Blevyns, who passed away in a car accident. Sharon's journey to the championship is deeply intertwined with Blevyns' memory, emphasizing the importance of living every moment to the fullest and cherishing loved ones.

Fowler's Traven Sharon took to the center mat at Ball Arena on Saturday night with two letters and a number, faded by sweat and toil — BB1 — scribbled on the outside of his left shoe. The same three were written on the outside of his right. He was honoring his cousin, Brent 'BB' Blevyns, who passed away in a single-car crash on October 15, 2023. Blevyns and Sharon were inseparable, born just weeks apart and growing up a few miles from each other.

They shared a love for rodeo and wrestling, often competing against each other at Christmas. 'He'd be climbing over the fence right now,' Sharon, the senior at Fowler, told me after becoming the 35th four-time CHSAA state wrestling champion by fall in the Class 2A final at 126 pounds. 'He'd be on top of everything.' Sharon's journey to becoming a four-time champion was deeply intertwined with Blevyns' memory. Their bond transcended life, reminding Sharon of the importance of living every moment to the fullest. Traven's grandma, Loretta Sharon, used to babysit Brent Van Hee, the only other four-time state champ at Fowler, four decades ago. 'They just had that bond, besides the Good Lord above,' Loretta said of Traven and BB. 'It was tough. It really was. Knowing where Blevyns is, it doesn’t make it easier. But it does.' Sharon’s victory at the state championships, a moment etched in Colorado wrestling history, was dedicated to his cousin. As the Ball Arena crowd saluted him with a standing ovation, Sharon saluted right back, pointing with both fingers to the sky, glancing up for a second to smile at the Heavens. BB saw that, too.Sharon’s heading to Wyoming to wrestle and compete on the rodeo team in the summer, a born cowboy riding to Laramie for the next chapter. “He grew up on the back of a horse, basically,” Dad laughed. “He absolutely loves wrestling. But his way of life has been cowboying, so that’s the everyday stuff. BB’s first love, meanwhile, was baseball. He hit .373 with a 1.054 OPS with 31 steals in 42 varsity games with Crowley County, combined, over his freshman and sophomore seasons. As a quarterback with the Chargers, Blevyns threw for 11 scores with two picks in the fall of ’22. The day before the crash that took his life, BB tossed three touchdowns in a 64-6 rout of Custer County. “They were always each other’s biggest fan,” Lindy said. “They were just cheering each other on, wanting the best for each other all the time. And it’s changed Traven’s outlook to, ‘Life is a privilege.’ This is just icing on the cake. Success is just a cherry on top. But life is a privilege and eternal life is the most important thing. It’s really made that perspective for the kids. “We’re not guaranteed anything in this life,” Traven continued. “It brings perspective of what we’re supposed to do on this Earth. When your time gets cut short, it’s important to live. And for your first priorities (to be) first. And that’s why Jesus is my First Priority.”





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wrestling Colorado High School Sports Champions Tragedy Inspiration Faith Rodeo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado High School Wrestling State Tournament Kicks Off at Ball ArenaThe Colorado high school wrestling state tournaments are underway at Ball Arena in Denver, featuring live coverage and updates. Freshman Emma Faczak aims for gold in the 4A class after a stunning upset victory, while Fowler's Traven Sharon seeks to become a four-time state champion. The tournament expanded this year with a second girls classification, requiring the addition of two mats.

Read more »

Former Cubs Star Dexter Fowler and Wife Expecting First ChildDexter Fowler, former star player for the Chicago Cubs, recently announced on social media that he and his wife, Emily Rizzo, are expecting their first child. The announcement featured their dog wearing a 'big brother' bandana and ultrasound photos, hinting at a June 2025 due date.

Read more »

Neighbors mourn loss of man shot and killed over parking dispute in Morris ParkThe fatal shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday on Fowler Avenue.

Read more »

Finding Your Roots: Sharon Stone and Chrissy Teigen's Ancestry UnveiledExplore the ancestry of actor Sharon Stone and model Chrissy Teigen in this episode of Finding Your Roots. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. journeys across Europe and Thailand, uncovering surprising revelations about their families' history of big dreams.

Read more »

Sharon Stone Discoveres Royal Lineage Dating Back to CharlemagneActor Sharon Stone learns on 'Finding Your Roots' that her ancestry includes Charlemagne, the 'father of Europe', and two French kings, making her bloodline a unique royal line. She also discovers 43% Scottish heritage and explores the hardships faced by her parents and grandparents.

Read more »

Mystery of Disappearing 'Gunslinger' Sharon Kinne Set to Be Solved After 50+ YearsSharon Kinne, a U.S. woman who escaped from a Mexican prison over 50 years ago after being convicted of three killings, is about to have her story revealed. Authorities will hold a news conference to discuss the case and finally answer the questions surrounding her disappearance.

Read more »