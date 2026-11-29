WizKids announces Fourth Wing: Formations, a tabletop RPG card game releasing in Q1 2027. Retailing at $19.99, this new strategy game allows players to command forces in the Basgiath War College ahead of the next novel.

WizKids has officially announced Fourth Wing: Formations, a new tabletop card game set to launch in early 2027. This strategic experience invites players to command the forces of the Basgiath War College rather than following the standard narrative. The game reimagines Rebecca Yarros' bestselling Empyrean series by shifting the focus from individual dragon riders to military generals.

Instead of playing as Violet Sorrengail, participants take on the role of high-ranking officers organizing troops across the four quadrants of Navarre. This change in perspective transforms the beloved fantasy romance into a tactical competition. Players must manage formations and defend their territories against rival powers in a high-stakes environment.

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The game replaces traditional card decks with a specialized 54-card system featuring Riders, Scribes, Infantry, and Healers. Each card type serves a specific strategic purpose within the Basgiath War College framework. This composition allows for diverse tactical approaches requiring a balance of offense and defense.

WizKids has priced the game at a retail cost of $19.99, making it an accessible entry point for fans. The box includes one rule sheet and cards that can also be used for traditional games like Kings in the Corner. This dual functionality adds significant value for collectors and gamers alike.

Pre-orders are currently open for enthusiasts eager to secure their copies before the release window. Shipping is scheduled to begin anytime between January 1 and March 31, 2027. This timeline aligns with the first quarter of 2027, providing ample notice for international orders.

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The card game arrives as a bridge between the novels and other media adaptations. The original fourth mainline novel remains untitled with no set release date. Meanwhile, a television adaptation is in development to bring the world of Navarre to screens.

The Empyrean series has seen massive commercial success since the publication of Fourth Wing in 2023. The initial novel sold over two million copies in its first six months alone. This success was driven largely by viral popularity on social media platforms and strong reader engagement.

Fourth Wing: Formations offers a tangible connection to the lore for those waiting for future story developments. It provides a new interactive way to engage with the setting without committing to a full novel. The game supports up to four players and targets those aged 10 and older.

Sessions typically last between 15 and 30 minutes, fitting easily into busy schedules. This quick play structure makes it suitable for family game nights or casual gatherings. The streamlined rules ensure that new players can learn the mechanics rapidly.

The strategic depth of the game challenges players to think like military leaders rather than combatants. Coordinating different quadrants effectively is essential for protecting Navarre from rival powers. This mechanic provides a fresh perspective on the familiar world established in the books.

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By expanding the Empyrean franchise, WizKids is catering to a growing demand for tabletop experiences. The company aims to sustain interest within the fan community while awaiting future book releases. This product serves as both a standalone game and a promotional tool for the broader universe.

Fans can expect the card game to capture the essence of the fantasy world while offering unique gameplay. The inclusion of thematic elements ensures that every card feels integral to the narrative. This attention to detail enhances the immersion for loyal readers of the series.

The announcement confirms the game will not be a traditional role-playing experience but a focused card strategy. This distinction clarifies expectations for consumers looking for specific types of tabletop entertainment. The focus remains firmly on tactical decision-making and resource management.

As the franchise continues to grow, this release represents a significant milestone for the IP. It demonstrates the versatility of the Empyrean universe beyond prose and screen adaptations. The early 2027 launch date gives fans a concrete event to anticipate.

WizKids has positioned this product as a complementary addition to the existing merchandise. It does not replace the novels but rather extends the interactive possibilities of the story. This approach allows the brand to reach audiences who prefer hands-on gaming experiences.

The detailed components and strategic layers provide replay value for competitive players. The inclusion of versatile cards ensures the product remains useful beyond the official rules. This design choice maximizes the utility of the purchase for diverse consumer needs.