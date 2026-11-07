Fourth Wing Book 4 Must Confirm Brennan and Naolin Romance

Analysis suggests the next Empyrean installment should validate the Brennan and Naolin pairing, offering critical LGBTQ+ representation and expanding the romantic stakes beyond the main leads.

Rebecca Yarros is currently developing the next entry in the Empyrean fantasy series, with fans anticipating significant developments in the romantic subplots. While the primary focus remains on Violet Sorrengail and Xaden Riorson, recent narrative expansions highlight a compelling secondary romance between Brennan and Naolin. The upcoming fourth book must address the mystery surrounding these two characters to satisfy long-standing reader theories.

Threshing Day Reveals Character Details

The novella Threshing Day shifted the narrative perspective away from the main plot to explore thirteen distinct points of view. This specific installment focused on the day dragons select their riders, providing vital insights into the minds of various characters. The text revealed that riders possess limited understanding of the draconic world. These personal reveals have confirmed long-standing fan speculations regarding hidden romantic connections within the story.

Also read Michael B. Jordan's Fourth Wing Brings Controversial Romantasy to Prime Video

Confirmed LGBTQ+ Representation in Series

Brennan's point of view chapter officially confirmed that he has had relationships with men. This narrative choice validates earlier hints that the character is part of the LGBTQ+ community. The inclusion of this representation adds complexity to the romantasy genre. It mirrors the intensity found in the primary straight romances, ensuring diverse relationship dynamics are treated with equal narrative weight.

The Mystery of Naolin and Brennan

Theories regarding a romantic connection between Brennan and Naolin have persisted since the early days of the series. Early plot points revealed that Brennan was alive and that Naolin likely covered up his death. Although Naolin is presumed dead after attempting to save Brennan, his survival or transformation into a Venin remains possible. The potential sacrifice he made for Brennan mirrors the intense bond seen in the main couple.

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Future Impact on Prime Video Adaptation

Prime Video is currently developing a television adaptation of the Fourth Wing series. This production context increases the urgency to clarify romantic subplots for on-screen storytelling. The next book must provide sufficient context for these relationships to translate effectively to the screen. Expanding the scope to include Brennan and Naolin will add necessary depth to the overall narrative structure.

Consequences for Sibling Dynamics and Plot

Confirming the Brennan and Naolin romance would validate numerous reader theories and add nuance to Brennan's character. If Naolin became a Venin, it would create a thematic parallel with the protagonists Violet and Xaden. This connection would force the siblings closer together while protecting their secrets. Such developments would provide Brennan with significant character depth and drive the plot forward in the next installment.