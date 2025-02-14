Fourth Suspect Arrested in Uvalde County Body Discovery

An underage male was arrested in connection with the death of a person whose body was found under the Frio Bridge in Uvalde County, Texas. This follows the arrest of three other suspects previously charged with various offenses related to the case.

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a body found under the Frio Bridge in Uvalde County last month. The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that an underage male was taken into custody on Tuesday, facing charges of murder, engaging in criminal activity, and tampering with evidence. This arrest follows the earlier apprehension of three other individuals linked to the case. On January 26th, Luis Ortiz Jr.

was arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse, while David Reyes was arrested for abuse of a corpse. According to Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco, Luis Ortiz Jr., Noel Samarripa, and David Reyes have been charged in connection with the body found in Knippa. Sheriff Nolasco assured the public that the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office is dedicated to a thorough investigation, holding all those involved accountable. He emphasized that the investigation remains active and further details will be released as they become available





