Fourth Suspect Arrested in Fatal Hood County Shooting

Angel Morales, 18, was arrested Saturday night and charged with capital murder in connection to the Feb. 12 shooting of Billy Sheffield IV in the Montego Bay subdivision.

A Hood County capital murder suspect has been arrested following a deadly shooting last week. Angel Morales, 18, was apprehended on Saturday night. He is the fourth individual charged with capital murder in relation to the incident. On February 12th, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting on Gerry Drive in the Montego Bay subdivision. Upon arrival, they discovered a man who had sustained gunshot wounds.

He was subsequently transported to John Peter Smith hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 20-year-old Billy Sheffield IV. The Texas Rangers and Hood County Sheriff's Office had previously identified four suspects in connection to the shooting. Alex Cisneros, 17, Gabriel Ocanas, 20, and a 16-year-old, whose name was withheld due to their age, were arrested and charged with capital murder prior to the weekend. Angel Morales, 18, was arrested late Saturday night in Tarrant County. He too faces a capital murder charge. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the shooting or Morales' arrest





