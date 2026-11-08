Fourth-Quarter Fury: No. 5 Alabama Dominates No. 14 LSU Late to Knock Out Tigers

The Crimson Tide came alive in the second half to pick up a pivotal win over LSU in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell runs with the ball LSU Tigers host the Crimson Tide on November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect BATON ROUGE, La. –– Keelon Russell spent a good chunk of the third quarter inside the injury tent while LSU took its first lead of the game. The Alabama quarterback returned with his left ankle heavily taped and proceeded to lead the Crimson Tide on a 75-yard touchdown drive to re-take the lead.

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No. 5 Alabama never looked back and beat No. 14 LSU, 31-13 inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday night to pick up another signature win for the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff resumé. Kane Wommack's defense got key stop after key stop against the Tigers, and Alabama came up with its first three-and-out of the game with just under 10 minutes to go in the game for a pivotal stop.

A strong punt return from Ryan Coleman-Williams set Alabama up at the LSU 25. Russell connected with freshman Cederian Morgan on the next play to push the lead to 24-13, and the rout was on as Death Valley emptied out early. Alabama's defense came up strong again on the next drive with a turnover on downs to give the Tide offense prime field position.

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Kaleb Edwards was in the end zone three plays later with Russell's third touchdown pass of the game to go up 34-13. In his first game back from injury, Coleman-Williams made his presence felt with Alabama's first touchdown of the game. The Crimson Tide executed the misdirection behind the line so that Coleman-Williams was able to stroll into the end zone untouched. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. The Alabama defense gave up a lot of yards, but kept the team in the game until the offense started to click. The Crimson Tide is now in a great spot for the College Football Playoff with three games to go in the regular season.

However, heading into Saturday's prime-time games the Crimson didn't control it's fate for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 5. Georgia and Kentucky were both 5-1 — but the No. 2 Bulldogs were at No. 10 Ole Miss, and the No. 6 Wildcats were at No. 13 Tennessee.

Alabama will travel to Vanderbilt next week, host Chattanooga on Nov. 21, and like usual close the regular season with the Iron Bowl against Auburn, at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 28. Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball.

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She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.