Fourth Pearl Creek STEAM charter application unanimously rejected by Fairbanks school board

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board unanimously rejected the fourth application submitted by the Academic Policy Committee for the Pearl Creek STEAM Charter School on Tuesday night.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board unanimously rejected the fourth application submitted by the Academic Policy Committee for the Pearl Creek STEAM Charter School on Tuesday night.

Supporters submitted the application to the district more than two weeks ago. The school would blend STEAM learning with Indigenous culture education. The Fairbanks Native Association has supported the school. The board held work sessions on the application on Oct. 19 and Oct. 27.

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At Tuesday’s meeting, board member Carol Hubbard moved to approve the application for the 2027-28 school year, and board member Naomi Hewitt seconded the motion. The motion failed. Board cites size, cost and staffing Board President Morgan Dulian said the board’s concern was the size of the school. The application includes a budget for 352 students, but the building could hold more than 460.

“Approving a school of this magnitude, of this scale and scope, really was the resounding concern that I heard from every board member last night,” Dulian said. Dulian said presentations from the committee did not make clear whether 352 students would be a hard cap or whether enrollment could grow to the building’s capacity of more than 460. She said the board heard the term “soft cap” during the work session with the committee.

She said most other charter schools in the district have about 200 students. Dulian said the denial focused on the school’s scale and scope, the financial effect on the district as a whole and staffing. She said the district is trying to fill staffing shortages, and a school of that size would strain the system.

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“We know that type of an investment at this moment would cause instability throughout the entire district,” Dulian said. Dulian said the district has made cuts since 2011, including larger class sizes and cuts to programs, services, transportation routes and schools. She said an ordinance by the Fairbanks Assembly supports leasing the school’s facility for five years. Dulian said the lease came up in Tuesday’s discussion and that several board members were concerned about the five-year limit.

She said that concern was not shared by all board members. Board president says decision is not about curriculum Dulian said the board unanimously stated that the denial does not reject the curriculum or the integration of Alaska Native and Indigenous learning models.

“The denial of the Pearl Creek Charter application is not a denial of the curriculum. It’s not a denial of the importance of bringing our Alaska Native and our community members in and our parents in to these decision making processes,” Dulian said. Dulian said about 20% to 25% of the district’s students are Alaska Native.

“We’re not serving them,” she said. “We know that we can do better. ” She said the district has a relationship with the Fairbanks Native Association through the Effie Kokrine Charter School. She said that school integrates elder knowledge and land-based and community-based learning into its curriculum.

Dulian said she hopes the conversation about Alaska Native education continues in the district’s parental involvement, diversity, curriculum and policy committees. Fairbanks Native Association supports application Sharon McConnell, chair of the Fairbanks Native Association’s board of directors, spoke in favor of the application during public comment. McConnell said she served on the school board for almost nine years.

McConnell said the association sponsored the original application for the Effie Kokrine Charter School 21 years ago and has continued to support it.

“We have not seen or been provided with any financial justification to support the districts opposing this charter school application,” McConnell said. McConnell said the application did not put the association in a difficult position.

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“The district has put itself in a difficult position,” she said. McConnell said the association’s commitment to including Alaska Native cultures in the district is consistent with its mediation agreement with the district. Supporters dispute financial argument April Monroe, a parent supporting Pearl Creek, said the decision did not surprise her. She said the fourth application had no changes beyond some rearrangement.

Monroe said test score gaps in the district are largest for Alaska Native students. She said that is why Alaska Native parents came to public comment asking for culturally focused STEAM models. Monroe said she does not believe the district’s financial argument is legitimate. She pointed to the district’s finances, which saw a surplus retracted by the borough because of legal limits.

Monroe said that, even under the district’s cost estimates, the school would cost about 1% of the district’s budget and 6% of its current surplus.

“I think the district has lost all credibility on fiscal arguments based on their fiscal performance,” Monroe said. Monroe also compared the decision to the board’s approval of the Two Rivers Homestead charter school application. She said Two Rivers Homestead was approved even though it is “largely impractical,” while Pearl Creek was not approved even though it “demonstrated its ability to fill the school. ” “This isn’t logic driven.

This is about control and really there comes this bigger question, who has what level of control in the education of our children? ” Monroe said. What happens next Dulian said the board will issue a written denial, and the board will vote on it. She said the denial then goes back to the applicants and up to the state board.

Dulian said once an application is submitted, it is no longer a negotiation and only marginal changes can be made. She said the board asked the committee what enrollment number it needs, and that conversation should happen before another application is submitted. She said the board is open to discussing a cap. Dulian said she could not speak about the lawsuit because it is ongoing litigation.

Monroe said supporters will not back down. The lawsuit still awaits a hearing before the Alaska Supreme Court. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com