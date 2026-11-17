A bill moving through the Ohio Statehouse could tighten restrictions on how data from license plate reader cameras is used and shared, as debate continues across central Ohio over “Flock” cameras being covered or

A bill moving through the Ohio Statehouse could tighten restrictions on how data from license plate reader cameras is used and shared, as debate continues across central Ohio over “Flock” cameras being covered or removed.

House Bill 725 is in the Safety Committee and has faced three hearings, with a fourth scheduled for later Tuesday morning at the Statehouse. If passed, the bill would keep license-plate-reader records from being released through public records requests, increase the penalty for misuse and restrict commercial use, as well as sharing of the data. Under the proposal, someone who misuses the technology could face a fifth-degree felony.

Also read San Diego City Council could cancel Flock contract following alleged SDPD misuse

The legislation comes as communities across central Ohio continue to argue over the cameras, with some residents calling them unnecessary surveillance while others say they help crack down on crime. Many of the cameras have been covered up or removed in the past couple of months.

The American Civil Liberties Union has spoken out against the bill, warning that if it goes into effect, everyone will lose access to publicly available records, including information about how law enforcement is using the data. The spirit of giving is alive and well in Central Ohio!

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