Fourth District Judge Sets 2028 Trial Date for Tyler Robinson

Judge Tony Graf schedules jury selection for the capital murder trial of Tyler Robinson, who is accused of killing Charlie Kirk, for June 2028 in Provo. This decision extends the timeline significantly from the prosecution's original 2027 proposal.

Fourth District Judge Tony Graf has officially scheduled jury selection for the capital murder trial of Tyler Robinson to commence on June 21, 2028. This ruling rejects the defense team's motion to delay the proceedings until the third quarter of 2029, establishing a definitive timeline for the high-profile case in Provo.

Judge Graf Rejects Defense Delay Motion

The presiding judge determined that 105 court days, which equates to approximately five months of trial time, are necessary to conduct the death penalty proceedings. By setting the date for June 2028, the court settled on a midpoint between the prosecution's earlier request and the defense's proposed later timeframe.

Also read Judge schedules 105-day trial beginning June 2028 for man accused of killing Charlie Kirk

Prosecutors had originally argued that the trial should begin no later than October 4, 2027. They specifically requested that the proceedings start in January 2028 rather than during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. This scheduling preference was intended to ensure an uninterrupted legal process without seasonal interruptions.

Victim's Family Expresses Profound Disappointment

The family of Charlie Kirk released a statement expressing deep dissatisfaction with the judge's decision to postpone the trial until at least June 2028. They emphasized that no amount of time would restore what they have lost, yet they view every additional day of delay as a prolongation of their pain.

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In their public statement, the Kirk family stated that the delay forces them to wait even longer for accountability and justice. They maintain that while the legal process requires time, the current schedule significantly extends the period during which they must endure the absence of their loved one without legal resolution.

Defense Team Cites Budget and Preparation Needs

Robinson's attorneys, including Neiman, have filed court documents arguing that rushing the trial increases the risk of judicial error. They contend that the schedule must provide adequate time for legal counsel to review missing records, consult with subject matter experts, and assess meaningful leads before making critical capital mitigation choices.

Neiman also highlighted the financial implications of the extended timeline, noting that Robinson's taxpayer-funded capital defense team has already billed taxpayers $1.6 million. He argued that Charlie's death should not result in his assassin's legal team becoming millionaires, suggesting that the current costs are excessive.

Presidential Criticism and Legal Probable Cause

President Donald Trump recently criticized Judge Graf via a Truth Social post, demanding that Robinson be tried within a month. The President asserted that the judge is taking too long to ask questions that the public believes have already been answered.

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Despite this political pressure, Judge Graf found probable cause in September to allow the case to proceed. The court's determination was based on the necessity of thorough preparation to ensure a fair and accurate capital murder trial, prioritizing procedural integrity over immediate scheduling.