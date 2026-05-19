Fourth Case of Meningitis in Reading Outbreak Discovered

This news reports on the fourth confirmed case of meningococcal disease contracted in an outbreak in Reading. The infected child is part of a wider social network, where measures to prevent further spread have already been implemented.

A junior school pupil has become the fourth person to contract meningitis in an outbreak in Reading. The child's age has not been revealed but he is part of a group of pupils from the area who were all members of the same friendship group.

Lewis Waters, a sixth-form pupil at The Henley College in Oxfordshire, died from the illness last Tuesday. On Friday, it emerged that two further patients being treated for meningitis were pupils at separate schools in the area - Reading Blue Coat School and Highdown Secondary School and Sixth Form Centre. The fourth case was confirmed today by Dr Rachel Mearkle, consultant in health protection at the UK Health Security Agency.

She said that the pupil, from Westwood Farm Junior School, Reading, is recovering well. Dr Mearkle stressed that the risk to the wider public remains low and this case is not linked to the incidents in Kent or Dorset. Students wait in line for vaccines outside a sports hall at the University of Kent. Devastated father Sean Walters paid tribute to his 'kind hearted son' Lewis following his death in intensive care





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Outbreak Mentingitis School Pupil Henley College UK Health Security Agency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Salt Lake City School District redistributes library books to boost summer readingHundreds of library books from several closed Salt Lake City schools are being redistributed to students to keep children reading over the summer and improve literacy rates.

Read more »

Respect For Friend Drops After Reading Book They RecommendedEDMOND, OK—Saying she was now forced to totally reassess a person she had once held in the highest esteem, local woman Sara Vogler confirmed Monday that her respect for longtime friend Darci Strouse had plummeted after reading a book Strouse enthusiastically recommended.

Read more »

Best-Case, Worst-Case and Most Likely Outcomes for the 2026 ChiefsThe 2026 NFL schedule is set. What should the Kansas City Chiefs be expected to accomplish in their 17 regular season games?

Read more »

Junior School Pupil Becomes Fourth Meningitis Case in Reading OutbreakA junior school pupil has contracted meningitis in an outbreak in Reading, becoming the fourth person to be affected by the illness. The pupil is part of a group of pupils from the area who were all members of the same friendship group.

Read more »