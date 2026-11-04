Fourth Arrest in Southampton Teen Stabbing Attack

Police arrest a fourth suspect after five boys were injured at a Halloween party in Chandler's Ford. One victim remains in critical condition as investigations continue.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has arrested a fourth teenager in connection with a violent stabbing incident that targeted five boys at a Halloween gathering in Chandler's Ford. The arrest of a 16-year-old boy from Southampton on suspicion of attempted murder brings the total number of detainees to four as police continue their investigation into the attack that occurred on Saturday, October 31.

The Core Details of the Attack

The disturbance took place at a private residence on Park Road in Chandler's Ford, Eastleigh, starting at approximately 10:30 pm. The 16-year-old suspect is the latest in a line of detentions, joining a 16-year-old boy from Bristol arrested on suspicion of murder. Additionally, two other suspects, aged 16 and 17 and also from Southampton, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

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Authorities were granted a court extension to allow for further questioning of the two Southampton suspects. All four teenagers have not been named to comply with legal restrictions regarding minors. Police confirmed that searches were conducted at three properties linked to the arrests: two addresses in Southampton and one in Bristol, resulting in the seizure of several items from these locations.

Guests Scale Fence and Target Victims

The party was initially hosted by a 17-year-old girl who lived at the £800,000 four-bedroom property with her parents. The event was intended to be a supervised gathering for close friends, but the atmosphere changed drastically when approximately 70 uninvited individuals arrived. These gatecrashers appeared after a different Halloween event nearby was shut down earlier in the evening, causing many attendees to relocate to this address.

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Although the host's parents were present, they were unable to prevent the large influx of teenagers. At some point after 10 pm, a group of youths scaled the wooden fence surrounding the property and entered the backyard. Witnesses stated that these individuals did not appear to know anyone at the party before initiating a confrontation.

Violence Erupts at Thornden School Friends

A fight broke out between the guests and the uninvited group, leading to a stabbing incident involving five teenage boys. The victims are believed to be friends of the host, having all attended Thornden School in Chandler's Ford. They had completed their GCSE exams the previous year and were subsequently enrolled in various colleges, including Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh.

Local residents described the scene as chaotic and violent. One witness noted that the fight escalated quickly when the group that jumped the fence pulled out knives. The stab victims suffered severe injuries, including a shoulder wound, serious slash wounds to the stomach and torso, and a deep stab wound to the arm.

Medical Response and Victim Conditions

Emergency services responded rapidly to the scene, with police and ambulances arriving quickly. The air ambulance landed in the nearby recreation ground to assist with the most critical cases. Medical personnel worked on one of the boys on the pavement for approximately 30 to 40 minutes, administering gas, air, and blood transfusions before rushing him to the hospital.

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Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed on Tuesday that four of the five victims have been discharged from the hospital after sustaining serious injuries. However, the fifth victim, a 17-year-old boy, remains in the hospital in a life-threatening condition. The force emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, with officers continuing to review surveillance footage from the area.

Community Impact and Ongoing Investigation

The incident has drawn attention from the local community, with residents expressing shock at the sudden shift from a party to a violent crime scene. One neighbor reported hearing screaming followed by an eerie silence, and overheard someone identifying the event as a knife attack. Police continue to manage the situation while gathering evidence to support the arrests made so far.

As the investigation proceeds, authorities are focusing on the actions of the uninvited group who breached the property. The arrest of the fourth teenager marks a significant development in the case, though police have not yet specified if charges will be brought against all four suspects. The condition of the 17-year-old victim remains a primary concern for both his family and the community in Chandler's Ford.