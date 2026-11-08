Four Youths Face Felonies for Beating Disabled Man at Florida State Park

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announces felony charges against four suspects for the violent assault of a disabled man at Tiger Bay State Forest on October 23.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has confirmed that four young men are facing serious felony charges after a video surfaced of a brutal assault on a disabled man at Tiger Bay State Forest on October 23.

The incident occurred during a bonfire party where the victim, a 19-year-old with physical disabilities, was attacked by a group of individuals. The violence, which lasted approximately 30 to 40 minutes, was recorded and later shared widely across social media platforms, prompting immediate law enforcement intervention.

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Identified Suspects in Custody

The individuals identified by authorities are 18-year-old Cody Stripling, 19-year-old Sebastian Bowers, 18-year-old Logan Levesque, and 19-year-old Casey Knight. All four suspects have been taken into custody and are currently being held in jail without bond pending further legal proceedings.

Sheriff Chitwood described the perpetrators as scumbags of the week, emphasizing the callous nature of their actions. He noted that the victim was accompanied by a friend but did not know anyone else at the gathering, leaving him vulnerable to the group's aggression.

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Details of the Violent Assault

According to Sheriff Chitwood, the victim initially refused to participate in the group's activities but was eventually coerced into joining them. The situation escalated when the suspects decided to physically assault the young man, who was unable to defend himself due to his disabilities.

The video footage shows one young man allegedly punching the victim while he was seated in the bed of a truck. The attacker then pulled the victim to the ground, where several others joined in to beat him. At one point, an individual asked the victim, What did you do, to which he replied, I didn't do shit.

Perpetrator Behavior and Lack of Intervention

During the attack, audio from the video captures one person telling the others to spit on the victim. The bystanders at the scene did not intervene to stop the violence. Instead, they filmed the incident and laughed as the beating continued.

Sheriff Chitwood expressed profound outrage at the lack of moral courage displayed by the onlookers. He questioned how the parents of these young men raised them to believe such behavior was acceptable. He stated that no one tried to stop the assault, and the group only waited a day before the victim's mother contacted authorities.

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Medical Injuries and Legal Consequences

As a result of the physical trauma inflicted during the assault, the victim suffered a concussion and other minor injuries. Medical treatment was sought to address the immediate physical damage, but the emotional and psychological scars may last much longer.

Authorities have charged all four suspects with enhanced felonies. Sheriff Chitwood warned that the legal repercussions will follow the young men for the rest of their lives. The charges reflect the severity of the crime and the vulnerability of the victim.

Future Legal Proceedings

The case is now moving forward through the judicial system. The four suspects will face arraignment and potential trial dates in the coming weeks. Prosecutors are expected to seek maximum penalties given the premeditated nature of the attack and the vulnerability of the victim.

Law enforcement agencies are urging the public to help identify any other potential witnesses or individuals who may have evidence related to the incident. The community is being asked to support the victim and condemn the violence that took place at the state park.