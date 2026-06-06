Four Young Men Hospitalized After Argument Escalates into Gunfire in Phoenix

Four young men were hospitalized with serious gunshot wounds after an argument escalated into gunfire in Phoenix. The shooting occurred near North 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Saturday morning.

Four young men were hospitalized with serious gunshot wounds after an argument escalated into gunfire in Phoenix . The shooting occurred near North 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Saturday morning.

According to Phoenix Police, witnesses reported that the injured men had been involved in an argument that led to an exchange of gunfire. Four men, aged 18 to 20, were found with serious gunshot wounds, with one 18-year-old suffering life-threatening injuries and two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The identities of the four men were not released, and it is unclear what the argument was about or the extent of each person's involvement.

Detectives are working to determine whether any of the men may have been bystanders. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness. The shooting is under investigation, and no further details have been released





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Phoenix Gunfire Argument Shooting Hospitalized

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