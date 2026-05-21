Four years of unexplained gut symptoms led to diagnosis of Sjögren's disease

Louise Mountford's experience serves as a reminder of the importance of considering Sjögren's disease when dealing with unexplained gut symptoms, given its prevalence and potential misdiagnosis. Understanding the unique combination of symptoms in each patient can aid in timely diagnosis and treatment.

When Louise Mountford was rushed to the hospital with agonizing pain beneath her right ribs and struggled with a variety of unexplained gut symptoms, including diarrhoea, bloating, and difficulties swallowing dry food, for over a year.

She underwent various tests and investigations, including a bone marrow biopsy, but nothing significant was found. Eventually, she was diagnosed with Sjögren's disease, a rare condition where the immune system attacks any tissues that produce moisture in the body, resulting in a range of symptoms such as dry eyes, mouth, vaginal dryness, jaw pain, and dental problems.

Louise's case highlighted the importance of considering Sjögren's disease in patients with unexplained gut symptoms and the need for proper diagnosis and treatment to prevent potential complications and misdiagnosis





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Condition Rheumatism Autoimmune Disease Sjogren's Disease Gastrointestinal Symptoms Autoimmune Diseases Multiple Sclerosis Vasculitis Men Women Diagnosis Treatment Awareness

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Woman Struggled with Unexplained Gut Symptoms for Four Years Before Being Diagnosed with Sjögren's DiseaseA woman named Louise Mountford, who runs a farm in Shropshire with her husband, was diagnosed with Sjögren's disease after four years of unexplained gut symptoms, including diarrhoea, bloating, and difficulties swallowing dry food. The disease affects secretory glands all over the body, causing dryness and other symptoms.

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