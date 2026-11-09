Four-Year-Old Boy Dies in Bathgate Range Rover Crash on Drumcross Road

Tragedy strikes Bathgate, West Lothian, as a four-year-old boy dies following a Sunday afternoon collision involving a black Range Rover on Drumcross Road.

A four-year-old boy has tragically died after being involved in a serious road traffic collision involving a black Range Rover on Drumcross Road in Bathgate, West Lothian. The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 4:30 PM, leading to the death of the young child and serious injury to the vehicle's driver. Police Scotland responded immediately to the scene to secure the area and assist the victims.

Incident Details and Emergency Response

Officers from Police Scotland rushed to Drumcross Road shortly after receiving reports of the crash. Upon arrival, they discovered the young boy suffering from severe injuries. He was immediately transported to St John's Hospital for urgent medical attention. Unfortunately, the youngster succumbed to his injuries a short time after arriving at the facility. A 28-year-old man, who was driving the black Range Rover at the time of the accident, was also injured in the collision.

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Driver Transported to Edinburgh for Treatment

The 28-year-old driver involved in the crash was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Authorities have not yet provided any updates regarding the current condition of the man. The family of the deceased child has been formally informed of the tragic outcome. Police officers have maintained a significant presence at the scene to manage traffic and begin their initial assessment of the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Appeal

A section of Drumcross Road remains closed this evening as police officers conduct a thorough crash investigation. Sergeant Dave Waddell of Police Scotland issued a statement expressing condolences to the family and friends of the boy during this extremely difficult time. He emphasized that enquiries are ongoing and appealed to the public for assistance. Sergeant Waddell specifically asked anyone who witnessed the crash or possesses relevant information to contact Police Scotland if they have not already done so.

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Call for Dashcam Footage from Drivers

Members of the public who may have witnessed the crash are urged to come forward with any details they might have. Sergeant Waddell also issued a specific request for drivers with dash-cams. He asked those who were in the area around the time of the incident to review their footage for any images that could assist the investigation. The police are actively seeking visual evidence to help reconstruct the events leading up to the collision on Sunday afternoon.

Community Impact and Road Closure

The closure of Drumcross Road has disrupted local traffic, with drivers urged to avoid the area while the investigation proceeds. The tragic loss of a young life has deeply affected the local community in West Lothian. Police Scotland continues to work diligently to establish the full details of the accident. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution in the area and to cooperate fully with the officers on the scene as they gather critical evidence to determine the cause of the fatal crash.