Texans who cast their votes in protest of THC restrictions now expect results. Democrats have several routes to change cannabis policy, but each one has limits.

Texas Democrats rode to power promising softer rules on cannabis. Now that they're about to take over the House and most statewide offices, voters are expecting results.

So when Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick conceded his reelection race, Cynthia Cabrera's phone lit up.

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"Oh my God, he's gone! He's gone. He's gone. We have a chance," the messages said, according to Cabrera, a board member and former president of the Texas Hemp Business Council.

The trade group represents growers, producers and retailers. Patrick had dared Texans to vote him out over his drive to ban THC products. He argued the products posed a danger to children and adults alike, and couldn't be adequately regulated across thousands of stores. After the Texas Legislature passed a bill that banned hemp-derived THC, Lt.

Gov. Dan Patrick held a media briefing with several such products on a table and dared reporters to consume them. Gov. Greg Abbott later vetoed the legislation and then issued an executive order that led to tougher regulations.

THC was only one ripple in the much larger blue wave, but those who supported candidates based on their pro-hemp stance now want to know what they get in return. The answer could range from rolling back new hemp restrictions to reducing criminal penalties to legalizing marijuana for adults, including home cultivation. Democrats who won statewide offices and control of the Texas House generally agree the state should loosen its cannabis laws.

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But they haven't reached consensus on how far to go or which proposal could survive the Texas Senate, where Republicans will control 19 of 31 seats. Here are four ways the election could change Texas cannabis policy, and some obstacles facing each one. The most direct route may begin with Gov. -elect Gina Hinojosa.

After lawmakers failed to agree on a new hemp law, Gov. Greg AbbottDemocrat Gina Hinojosa, who unseated Gov. Greg Abbott, could reverse hemp regulations as easily as they were put in place by executive order. The rules also raised annual retail registration fees from $150 to $5,000 per location and upped manufacturer licensing fees from $250 to $10,000 per year.

Hinojosa could rescind parts of Abbott's order, but that wouldn't immediately erase the rules the state already adopted. Changing those would require another formal rulemaking process, which could take months. , subject to Senate confirmation. The executive commissioner oversees DSHS and appoints its leader with the governor's approval.

The current HHSC executive commissioner, Stephanie Muth, will see her term expire Feb. 1, 2027. Hinojosa's transition team didn't respond to KUT News' questions about her plans. Lt. Gov.

-elect Vikki Goodwin raised more immediate hopes during an October campaign stop outside a hemp shop in Dripping Springs. GoodwinVikki Goodwin, who beat Dan Patrick in the race for lieutenant governor, toured hemp shops to solicit support for her campaign, including this visit to Haus of Jayne in Dripping Springs.

"I would start with that," said Goodwin, whose campaign toured hemp shops around Texas to court votes from businesses and customers. Goodwin can make the phone call, but the lieutenant governor doesn't run the department. The March rules adopted by DSHS are being challenged in state court. The Texas Hemp Business Council and several companies claim state agencies exceeded their authority and didn't follow the proper rulemaking process.

Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson will take over the case. The Democrat has promised to review litigation handled by outgoing Attorney General Ken Paxton. Democrat Nathan Johnson, seen here at the KUT Festival in May, won the attorney general's race on a promise to review cases taken up by Attorney General Ken Paxton. Cabrera said the Texas Hemp Business Council met with Johnson during the campaign.

The conversations left her with"a lot of hope.

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" "I would like to see him just withdraw from all those cases and just concede that this is overstepped and we need to go back to the drawing board," Cabrera said.3. Democratic judges could have a different interpretation of state law All three Republican justices on the state's 15th Court of Appeals lost their elections. The court has statewide jurisdiction over many civil cases involving state agencies, including the hemp lawsuit. The appeals court could reinstate the injunction.

But an all-Democratic panel doesn't guarantee a win for the hemp businesses. The judges will still be making a decision under the same laws in place before the election. The Texas Supreme Court will have the final word. Democrats won all four seats up for election, leaving Republicans with a narrow 5-4 majority.filed by state Rep.

John Bucy, D-Austin, would allow adults to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis and 15 grams of concentrate. They could also grow up to 12 plants at their homes.

"It's just been absurd, this war on flower all these years, and it needs to go away," Bucy told KUT News. State Rep. John Bucy, D-Austin, filed a bill that would allow adults to possess up to 2 ounces of marijuana and 15 grams of concentrate and grow 12 plants at a time for their personal consumption.

The bill would impose a 15% tax on sales from growers to cannabis businesses and 20% tax on retail sales on top of the state's existing sales tax. Half the revenue would go to the Permanent School Fund, which supports public education. The rest would be divided among veterans assistance, drug abuse prevention and treatment, and helping cities and counties enforce cannabis regulations. The bill would also bar cities and counties from banning cannabis or putting"unreasonable" restrictions on cannabis businesses..

But counties would have to hold elections on whether to allow cannabis growers, testing facilities and retail businesses to operate.would stop state and local agencies and their contractors from testing most employees for cannabinoids as a condition of their employment.

"I think it is absolutely absurd that we would train firefighters and EMS and put all these government dollars into them and making them the best at their job and then fire them for something they did on their private time legally," Bucy said. Every bill would require approval from the Republican-controlled Senate. Goodwin's influence will depend on the rules senators adopt in January. After his defeat, Patrick said Republicans Republican Sens.

Phil King, Paul Bettencourt and Joan Huffman didn't respond to messages from KUT News seeking comment on cannabis legalization efforts. Cabrera said voters who crossed party lines over THC could switch again if Democrats don't ease cannabis access before the 2028 election. Nathan Bernier Nathan Bernier is the transportation reporter at KUT. He covers the big projects that are reshaping how we get around Austin, like the.

He also focuses on the daily changes that affect how we walk, bike and drive around the city. Got a tip? Email him at nbernier@kut.org. Follow him on X