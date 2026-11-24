Four Walls Whiskey, the brand created by the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast, has a new batch hitting shelves for the holidays

Four Walls Whiskey, the brand created by the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast, has a new batch hitting shelves for the holidays Four Walls Whiskey has a new holiday-season batch hitting shelves, with shipping also available in select states.

Four Walls Whiskey was founded by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton of It’s Always Sunny. Four Walls Whiskey costs about $29.99 for 750ml and has earned 92 points plus a Gold Medal award. Four Walls Whiskey is ramping up for the holidays, with a new batch of their signature spirit ready to go. If you're not familiar with the brand, it was founded by, as the name is a celebration of"the bar and everyone who walks into one.

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" Ahead of the holidays kicking off this weekend, the company is making sure people know there's an option out there that isn't an immediate name brand, which they've dubbed The Better Brown, that they personally believe is the best whiskey they've had. We have more details below as its on shelves in select states with shipping available in others. We love a good bar.

They are institutions where our greatest bands, authors, and community leaders gather to spark the ideas that shape culture. They are where we celebrate, remember, meet new people, and open ourselves to new perspectives. And when you find the one with the right bartender, the perfect soundtrack, and a room full of friends from all walks of life, you've found a safe haven from whatever is outside its doors. This is what Four Walls is all about.

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Wherever you are, whenever you raise a Four Walls with friends, we hope you're not thinking about whatever is happening beyond that moment. This is our tribute to the bar, protecting and preserving the mentality, positivity, and creative energy found in these legendary rooms. Four Walls is a blend of Irish grain and malt whiskey from Great Northern Distillery and American rye from Cedar Ridge, bottled at 80 proof.

It has earned 92 points from Wine Enthusiast and a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and it's the official whiskey partner of True Fan Tailgates outside the Linc. A 750ml bottle is about $29.99 at retail, and it ships to most states through. That makes it an easy pick for gifts for Sunny fans, whiskey under $40, host gifts, and football and tailgate guides. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool.

He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. Four Walls Whiskey, the brand created by the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast, has a new batch hitting shelves for the holidaysSmosh has brought back one of its iconic competition series, as Winter Games makes a return - and it's all about"Saving Christmas.

"Indie Live Expo has revealed its preliminary plans for the December event, as they will showcase a ton of video games in one day. McLaren Racing has launched a new set of shorts alongside SEGA, as Sonic the Hedgehog works with the racing team to go faster than before!

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