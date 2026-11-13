Mauricio Pochettino Set to Leave USMNT for Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino is finalizing a contract to become Manchester United manager, leaving U.S. Soccer to plan for his replacement while United targets USMNT players in the January window.

Mauricio Pochettino is leaving his role as United States men's national team head coach to become the new manager of Manchester United. The Red Devils are in the process of finalizing a contract for the Argentine, with reports claiming the former Tottenham boss will take charge when United face Liverpool once domestic action resumes.

Pochettino remains in Georgia leading national team training, but the move is now expected. He will get his first true look at his new team in action at Anfield and might leave Merseyside with a list of January demands. Pochettino was named Gregg Berhalter's successor by U.S. Soccer in September 2024 and slowly built a winning culture.

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He led the Stars and Stripes to a round of 16 finish at the 2026 World Cup and soon signed a four-year extension to lead the team through the 2030 edition. His departure forces U.S. Soccer to begin planning for what comes next and who can lead the program through this World Cup cycle. Pochettino leaves after two final USMNT matches against Haiti before taking the United job. U.S. Soccer must now consider a list of candidates to replace Pochettino.

The U.S. men's U-23 team coach could be primed for the job, at the very least in the interim. Cherundolo played in Germany and for the USMNT, and later joined the coaching ranks, leading LAFC to a Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup title in his first season in 2022. He currently coaches the United States U-23 Men's National Team and stood at the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center on Sept. 21, 2026.

The Nashville SC head coach is a familiar face around the USMNT program, having served as an assistant under Gregg Berhalter and as interim head coach between Berhalter's two stints. He has found plenty of success in MLS since taking over in Nashville in 2024, with the club winning the Supporters' Shield this season with a league-record 77 points. Pep Guardiola is another candidate.

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The former Manchester City boss is already reportedly the top target for U.S. Soccer executives and is unquestionably one of the best coaches in the sport. His career has included stops at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City. He has captured three Champions League titles, six Premier League trophies, and three La Liga and Bundesliga titles each. Pellegrino Matarazzo is also in the mix.

The 48-year-old New Jersey native previously had interest in the USMNT position and has a proven record as a manager in Europe, currently leading Real Sociedad to contention for a spot in the Champions League. After taking over last season, he led the club to the Copa del Rey title. Roberto Martinez, a Spaniard, has pedigree on the international level, most recently coaching Belgium and Portugal.

Top Coaching Candidates for U.S. Team

Martinez brought the Belgium team to the 2018 World Cup semifinals, but his teams have relatively underperformed since then, which included an underwhelming run at the World Cup by Portugal this past summer. Julian Nagelsmann is another name to watch. At 39 years old, Nagelsmann comes with a pretty impressive resume that includes having coached the German national team and at Bayern Munich during his career.

He oversaw Germany's runs at the 2024 Euros, 2025 Nations League and 2026 World Cup, though that tournament run ended in the Round of 32 with a loss to Paraguay. As U.S. Soccer searches for a replacement, Pochettino is already looking ahead to January at Manchester United, where several USMNT standouts could follow him. At the forefront of Pochettino's mind could be several U.S. standouts that would solve problems for the 20-time English champions.

Antonee Robinson could be the answer to United's left back woes. The Red Devils shockingly ignored the hole in their squad during the summer transfer window, leaving just the injury-prone Luke Shaw as their only senior, natural left back. To the surprise of perhaps just sporting director Jason Wilcox, Shaw has returned to old ways in 2026-27 after somehow playing the whole of last season.

The England international has made just five appearances this campaign, leaving Carrick forced to deploy Diogo Dalot and others on the left. The Portugal international has mightily struggled, finding himself at the scene of the crime a worrying number of times. Whether he's leaving too much space, making poorly-timed tackles or looking generally clueless, Dalot has been a walking disaster for United so far this season. Pochettino will desperately need an upgrade on the left flank.

As much as United wanted to hold out for ultimate target Lewis Hall, they no longer have that luxury. The good news is their incoming manager already has a strong relationship with Robinson. The American fullback might not be the young, long-term successor United had in mind, but he has heaps of Premier League experience, strong defensive instincts and Pochettino's own seal of approval.

Manchester United Needs Striker Arrival

Robinson will also likely be enticed by the prospect of calling Old Trafford home after spending the last seven years at Fulham. United are also in need of a striker this January. The entire first half of Benjamin Sesko's season has been upended by an injury, leaving the Red Devils with just Bryan Mbeumo as a makeshift No. 9 and the unreliable Joshua Zirkzee. Balogun could enter the fray thanks to his relationship with Pochettino.

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The American was at his best at the 2026 World Cup, scoring three goals in four matches for the USMNT before the red card controversy completely overshadowed his tournament. Balogun also has experience, albeit limited, playing in the Premier League from his days at Arsenal. In fact, he was set to return to the English top-flight this summer, but a move to Everton fell through.

Although he's made the most of it as of late, Balogun never planned to stay at Monaco this season. The former Arsenal player eyed the Premier League as a chance to take his game to the next level, and United could serve as the perfect landing spot. The one area of the pitch United reinforced this summer was midfield, but their rebuild has left plenty to be desired.

Carlos Baleba has spent more time off the pitch than on it, Youri Tielemans looks off the pace in almost every appearance, while ex-Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp recently called bringing in Andrey Santos a sackable offense. There were several other midfielders on United's radar this summer, including Elliot Anderson and Tyler Adams. The former joined rivals Manchester City, but the latter could likely be poached away from Bournemouth.

Tyler Adams Link to Manchester United

Adams is one of the Argentine's most trusted players on the USMNT, so much so that he received the captain's armband following Tim Ream's retirement. We've built a very good relationship in the last two years, Pochettino said of Adams in October. He knows what I expect and he's a perfect role model for everyone in the way he can translate the philosophy and the culture and represent the amazing country.

If you just tweak country to United, it sounds exactly like what a manager would say when singing the praises of a new signing. Adams knows what Pochettino expects and knows his play style. Plus, he excels at disrupting even the best Premier League sides from years of killing giants with Bournemouth.

The Red Devils are desperate for a true Casemiro replacement, one that will break up plays, win back possession, track runners and close down the gaps so viciously exploited by opposing teams this season. Throw in Adams's leadership and he seems like a no-brainer. Chris Richards has been linked with a move out of Selhurst Park. If there's any American player looking for an escape route, it's Chris Richards.

Not only is the center back in the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace, but just hours after Carrick lost his job, Palace parted ways with their manager after only 16 games in charge. The Eagles sit at the bottom of the Premier League standings, with a dismal seven defeats in 10 matches.

A player as talented as Richards will not be short on suitors once the transfer window opens up, and United could be first in line for his services. The Red Devils have conceded goals at an alarming rate this season and need defensive reinforcement. Richards, a center back with Premier League experience and USMNT pedigree, could be the answer. With Pochettino expected to take charge, the January window could see a significant USMNT influence at Old Trafford.