Four UK vape shops closed every week as courts crack down on illicit vape sales

Vape shops that flout the law are being shut by the courts at a rate of four a week. Trading Standards departments can ask magistrates to grant closure orders for up to three months when stores are found guilty of under-age sales or selling products which might contain excessive or undeclared nicotine.

The UK's Trading Standards departments have been issuing closure orders to vape shops at a rate of four a week, with over 200 such shops shut in the last year alone.

Trading Standards officers have the power to order shops to close for up to three months if they are found guilty of under-age sales or selling products that contain excessive or undeclared nicotine. In 96 of the 96 Trading Standards departments that replied to Freedom of Information requests, over 102 vape shops were ordered to close last year, a figure equivalent to around 200 a year or four a week. pinpointing those responsible for regulating the sale of tobacco products.

Among the shops closed were 13 vape store in the Heart of South West Trading Standards area, which covers Devon and Somerset, 12 in Newcastle and 11 in Swansea. Within them, illegal vapes and tobacco worth more than £20,000 were discovered.

Furthermore, a trader pleaded guilty at Newport Crown Court to fraud, trademark, and tobacco regulation offences. of this trade has become a scourge within our communities.

' In December last year three month closure orders were issued to Yellow Express in Braintree, Essex, after trading standards carried out multiple seizures of illicit tobacco and non-compliant vapes in significant quantities. Half of the local authorities that replied to the Daily Mail said they issued warnings, cautions or fixed penalty notices to vape shops last year, with 1,180 being issued overall.

Shop worker Many Shahabi Kirimi, a 23-year-old Iranian who entered the UK illegally in 2021 and had previous convictions for similar offences, has been jailed for two years after a guilty plea at Newport Crown Court earlier this month. , on the powers and resources available to Trading Standards officers. , research into the struggles these departments face, highlights the need for these departments to take a more prominent role within anti-trafficking initiatives.

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