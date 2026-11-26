The former Cal star torched Steelers coach Mike McCarthy barely 12 hours after the team said it planned to bench him for Friday’s visit from Denver.

The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player torched Steelers coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, barely 12 hours after the team said it planned to bench him for Friday’s visit from Denver.

Rodgers told McAfee he found out about theThe team announced late Tuesday that Rodgers would be inactive for Friday’s game against the Broncos, with Mason Rudolph set to start — a shock announcement coming hours after McCarthy had publicly committed to Rodgers remaining the starter after an ugly offensive showing in a loss to Philadelphia. The club excused Rodgers from Wednesday’s practice, and Rodgers wasted little time going on the offensive, painting the picture of a 63-year-old coach who is out of touch, would fall asleep during team meetings, and struggled to put together a coherent game plan in the modern NFL.

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Rodgers said he had discussed McCarthy’s inattentiveness with the coach and had talked to him about changing play-calling duties.