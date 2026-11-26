The Buffalo Bills have a lot to be thankful for ahead of their 8:20 p.m. ET holiday kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNaturally, quarterback Josh Allen, a five-time NFL MVP finalist, is atop the list, but today we look beyond the Bills' elite field general.

It's easy to take James Cook for granted when the quarterback is Josh Allen, but the Bills' former second-round pick is arguably the premier running back in the NFL. The reigning rushing champion, who needed only 10 games to break the 1,000-yard barrier , enters Week 12 with only 38 fewer yards than league leader Jahmyr Gibbs .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cook and Gibbs are the lone two running backs with 200+ carries thus far.to produce 75+ rush yards and 1+ touchdown in nine consecutive games. He surpassed Hall-of-Famers John Riggins and LaDainian Tomlinson. Having developed into a true bellcow, Cook brings a dynamic element to the Bills' offense. He's willing to pound the rock, and his explosive ability makes him a threat to score from anywhere on the field.