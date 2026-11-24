Thanksgiving dinner can come with a lot of pressure, from preparing the food to getting everything ready for guests. A few simple shortcuts can help free up counter space and take some tasks off your plate.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Thanksgiving dinner can come with a lot of pressure, from preparing the food to getting everything ready for guests. A few simple shortcuts can help free up counter space and take some tasks off your plate.

Alaska’s News Source’s Tracy Sinclare tried out a few ideas in the break room, including a make-ahead breakfast and a way to dress up boxed stuffing. Get organized — and clear the counter Tape your to-do lists and recipes to a cabinet so they’re easy to see without taking up valuable counter space. With a big meal to prepare, every bit of room can help.

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Prep breakfast the night before With so much attention on the main meal, breakfast can be easy to overlook. Tracy made sausage rolls that can be prepared the night before and baked on Thanksgiving morning.

Then, when someone asks what’s for breakfast, there’s already something ready to go. The recipe is posted below. Dress up boxed stuffing Boxed stuffing can be a convenient shortcut, and a few additions can make it feel a little more special. Use low-sodium chicken broth instead of water then add chopped pear , cranberries and cooked breakfast sausage for a sweet and savory twist.

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Keep appetizers simple — or skip them If guests are coming over for dinner, there’s no rule that says they need to eat as soon as they arrive. Consider skipping appetizers altogether, or make a small, limited amount so everyone still has room for the main meal. The goal: a Thanksgiving that’s a little more relaxed — and tasty.

Sausage Rolls 1 lbs. breakfast sausage 2 cups Bisquick 1/2 cup of milk 16 ounces shredded cheese Combine and roll into balls. Bake in a 375-degree oven until done . See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com