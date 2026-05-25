Four tankers pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz after evading Iranian threats

Four tankers, including three filled with liquefied natural gas (LNG) and one loaded with Iraqi crude oil, successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz after spending varying amounts of time trapped in the Persian Gulf. The tankers used evasive tactics, including shutting down or spoofing their electronic tracking signals, to avoid detection by Iranian forces. The most reliable tracking data was for the LNG tanker, which passed safely through the strait on Monday and is expected to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Ship tracking services reported that three tankers filled with liquefied natural gas (LNG) and one tanker loaded with Iraq i crude oil passed safely through the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, headed for Pakistan, China , and India .

A fourth tanker, which had been trapped in the Persian Gulf for almost three months, also made it through the strait. The tankers used various evasive protocols, including shutting down or spoofing their electronic tracking signals. The most reliable tracking data was for the LNG tanker, which passed safely through the strait on Monday and is expected to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday. Another tanker, owned by Mitsui O.S.

K. Lines of Japan, sailed under the flag of the Bahamas and is expected to arrive in China on June 27. The third tanker, owned by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and operated by Qatar’s state-owned national energy company QatarEnergy, is now expected to arrive in China on June 27. The fourth tanker, owned by MISC and chartered by Sinopec, is roughly 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil and is headed for the eastern Chinese port of Ningbo.

Maritime intelligence firm Windward AI reported that the tankers passed through the strait under a heavy cloud of electronic warfare tactics, including GPS jamming and disabling of Automatic Identification Systems (AIS). The passage also mentions a complex 'multi-node staging architecture' off the coast of Iran, suggesting a potential effort by Iran to circumvent the U.S. blockade





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Iraq China India Iran Electronic Warfare Tactics GPS Jamming Automatic Identification Systems (AIS)

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump says Iran deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz is 'largely negotiated'President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that a deal with Iran that will include opening the Strait of Hormuz has been 'largely' negotiated.

Read more »

Trump says a deal with Iran and opening of Strait of Hormuz are ‘largely negotiated’Both sides emphasize their key positions and warn of risks if attacks resume. Iran describes the draft as a “framework agreement” for more talks.

Read more »

Trump says a deal with Iran and opening of Strait of Hormuz are 'largely negotiated'President Trump announced the unfinalized deal on social media after talks with Israel and other allies. It aims to end the war and includes two-month negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

Read more »

Trump says a deal with Iran and opening of Strait of Hormuz are ‘largely negotiated’The announcement capped a week in which the U.S. weighed a new round of attacks on the Islamic Republic that would break a fragile ceasefire.

Read more »