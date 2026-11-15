Four Takeaways From USMNT’s Unapologetic Thrashing of Haiti in Concacaf Nations League

The American boys played to a 6–0 win over Haiti in Miami.

There may be a lot of unrest and uncertainty right now within the U.S. men’s national team, but you wouldn’t know it.with U.S. Soccer through the 2030 World Cup, involving him in every major facet of the federation for what was supposed to be the long haul.on Thursday; however, in the Argentine’s penultimate game on the touchline, they absolutely dazzled for him.

The overwhelming victory all but seals the team’s advancement to the Nations League finals in March, which requires an aggregate win across both legs of the series. It also extends the USMNT’s win streak to five games, maintaining perfection in the post-World Cup era. In the September-October window without him, a team of budding young talents cruised to four straight victories, leaving him firmly in the rearview.

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The team’s success only compounded the distrust Americans had in Pulisic’s ability to be a true talisman—an utter lack of confidence in the No. 10 ignited by hissuggested that Pulisic might have a bit more magic up his sleeve, and what he performed on Saturday night was magic alright, at least in the second half. In the first half at Nu Stadium, the attacking load was very much shared.

Pulisic had flashes of creativity, a few terrifying drives into the final third, a couple moments of silky footwork, yet he was by no means the chief creator. He wasn’t the centerfold as he has so often been during his international career. That all changed in the second half. Taken down in the box, Pulisic earned a penalty kick in the 61st minute, which he blasted through the center of the net.

That finish was his first in competitive action for the USMNT in almost exactly two years, dating back to the 2024 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica on Nov. 18. It proved to be just the confidence boost he needed, finding the net again less than two minutes later on a line drive just outside the 18-yard box.

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It was his first brace in red, white and blue in over three years, dating back to 2023 Concacaf Nations League semifinals against Mexico. Pulisic continued to stamp his authority all over the pitch, commanding the USMNT’s attacking motions until the final whistle and ending with a game-high nine touches in the opposition’s box. He effectively silenced all doubters and proved that he is still the same “Captain America” that he always was.

Auston Trusty could be Chris Richards’s new partner on the backline. | JC Ruiz/Getty ImagesThe stalwart center back needs an equally strong presence beside him to help command the defense, and on multiple occasions, even Ream proved he wasn’t up to the task. It has left a glaring hole in the USMNT’s otherwise strong line, which is flanked by studs Antonee Robinson and Alex Freeman.

The 28-year-old Celtic star is playing the best soccer of his career and has demonstrated his potential as Richards’s partner this fall. Not only is the 6'2" player as aerially gifted as Richards—which provides assurance against opponents committed to the long-ball game—but he is as commanding in possession and as confident in his defensive duties, evidenced by how he stifled the dangerous Wilson Isidor.

To further compound his skillset, it was actually Trusty who opened the evening’s scoring, performing a flawless side volley to remind everyone of the danger he presents in offensive set pieces.this summer but was perhaps pigeon-holed into a bench reinforcement role due to his versatility as both a fullback and center back. He was also likely overshadowed by the veteran leadership Ream could provide.

But in the perfect post-World Cup era, Richards and Trusty have now shared the center of the backline three times. They played together briefly in the second half of the 4–2 victory over Chile on Sept. 29 as well as all 90 minutes of the massive 3–0 win against bitter rival Mexico just days later. It is quickly proving to be a partnership for the long haul.

Folarin Balogun got on the board for the first time since the World Cup. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images Although World Cup hero Folarin Balogun was back in the USMNT’s roster, it was actually 18-year-old Julian Hall who got the nod to start at striker. Hall earned the team’s confidence after dazzling in his debut camp last month, capitalizing on Balogun’s absence to make a name for himself.

He became to score in each of his first three appearances. More than just his output, it is Hall’s high soccer IQ and knack for finding even the tiniest pockets of space that makes him such a dynamic striker. The New York Red Bull youngster maintained the team’s confidences heading into November and soon proved Pochettino right for dethroning Balogun.

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Tracking Robinson’s dash down the left flank, Hall positioned himself perfectly inside the box between Haiti’s center backs to receive a cross and fire a shot into the corner of the net. The finish, his fourth in five international appearances, happened just six minutes into the second half. It doubled the USMNT’s advantage and threw open the floodgates.. He swapped with Hall just after the hour and less than 10 minutes later had found the net.

That finish would soon prove just barely offside by VAR, but if there’s one thing Balogun proved at the World Cup, it’s that when he’s denied, it means a real goal is just moments away. He scored for real just seven minutes later, before paying homage to NBA legend Damian Lillard with the “Dame Time” celebration. There is officially a red-hot striker battle happening between Hall and Balogun, and it spells exciting times for the USMNT.

They have a sense of identity that will carry them forward long after Pochettino has departed for Old Trafford. Sure, it’s the, consisting of equal parts American pride and South American passion; however, the players don’t need the Argentine to sustain it or even progress it. They can do that on their own, precisely because the foundation has been firmly laid now, as was made abundantly clear against Haiti.

The USMNT continued to play with its characteristic grit and a front-footed aggression, set to the tempo of their competitive spirit and eagerness to prove everyone in Nu Stadium wrong. The Americans were jumping down Haiti’s throat within the opening five minutes, and by the 10th minute, they had already found the back of the net, thanks to Trusty’s volley.

The team never took its foot off the gas, continuing to play vertically to pry Haiti’s lines open and relying on quick passing sequences and explosive runs to command the final third. Even when the game was wrapped up with a bow, the USMNT never relented, scoring a whopping five goals in the second half alone.

The USMNT may be bidding farewell to the man who helped to shape it, but the team will take solace in the fact that its core identity is here to stay. Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times.

Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.