Mauricio Pochettino coached his final match as USMNT manager in a 2-0 win over Haiti, sending the team to the Concacaf Nations League semifinals with an 8-0 aggregate and securing a 2027 Gold Cup berth.

Mauricio Pochettino coached his final match for the United States men's national team on Tuesday night, a 2-0 win over Haiti at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati that sent the Americans to the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

The victory completed an 8-0 aggregate win in the quarterfinals and secured an automatic berth in the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup. After the match, Pochettino lingered in front of the American Outlaws supporters section as Country Roads played over the sound system. He called his staff over for a group photo. It was a scene more typical of a longtime coach retiring than one leaving after two years for a bigger job.

Also read USMNT Sets Starting XI for Concacaf Nations League Clash Against Haiti

Pochettino then boarded a private jet headed to Manchester, England. He said at his final news conference, I am sure this group of players will achieve big things in the future. He added that he kept his focus during the game, but his speech to the players afterward included a lot of tears, according to Folarin Balogun. Pochettino had already become emotional earlier in the day when staff members gifted him a bottle of Plaza Azul tequila.

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Pulisic Ends Goal Drought With Acrobatic Strike

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the 25th minute with an acrobatic overhead kick, throwing his legs over his head to redirect a floated cross from Weston McKennie into the side netting. The goal ended a two-year drought without a USMNT goal in competitive action and was his first brace for the national team in over three years. He now has three goals in quarterfinals play and scored in back-to-back USMNT matches for the first time in over two years.

There is just something about the young striker, the current article noted. His soccer IQ and spatial awareness are way beyond his years, allowing him to confuse defenders with dynamic movements and tow the offside line brilliantly. He earned a second consecutive start over Balogun and proved Pochettino right for entrusting him over the 25-year-old European star. Hall scored the second goal in the 43rd minute.

He motioned to McKennie to fire a lofted ball over Haiti's backline, timed his diagonal run perfectly, split the defenders, pulled the bouncing ball down and flicked it with the outside of his foot to the far post. It was Hall's first shot of the night. He had struggled early, often muscled off the ball by Haiti's center backs, but he made the most of his moment. Tuesday's finish was Hall's fifth goal in his six career caps.

He is just the second 18-year-old with five-plus USMNT goals, joining Pulisic in that exclusive club. McKennie assisted both goals, the first from a tight angle on the endline and the second with a perfectly weighted chip over the backline. They were his second and third goal contributions of the window after scoring the team's fifth goal on Saturday.

Kochen Stakes Claim As Starting Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Diego Kochen, 20, made his debut under Pochettino last month during the September-October international break and has staked a serious claim to be the team's starter. Matt Freese had whiffed on a clearance, gifting Belgium its third goal in a thrashing that American fans are still struggling to erase. Pochettino called up two newcomers last camp, Kochen and Brian Schwake.

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Kochen quickly rose above the rest and earned the full 90 minutes in the Mexico friendly, a 3-0 win in which he made one big save and kept a clean sheet. Kochen earned a second consecutive call-up and played the full 90 minutes in both competitive matches against Haiti. He secured clean sheets in both and has yet to concede on the international stage.

He was less tested by Haiti than Mexico but still showed up when required, unafraid to come off his line and cutting off the angle of Haitian striker Lenny Joseph on a breakaway, Haiti's best chance of the night. Tyler Adams pointed out that coaching changes are normal for professionals. What played out Tuesday was far less normal, as the coach left after just two years with a six-game winning streak in hand and fans chanting his name.

USSM Search For New Coach Begins

The widespread assumption is someone new will be in place by March, when the U.S. will contest the Nations League semifinals. Federation CEO JT Batson declined to commit to a timeline when asked by TNT's pregame show. Pochettino said he has not been asked for recommendations for his successor and that if he were, he would decline to give names. He said of Batson and USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone, They have, I think, the capacity.

More than two years ago they signed Emma Hayes and then Mauricio Pochettino. I think they have good eyes. McKennie said the next coach should be someone that's ambitious, someone that's open-minded, someone that can gel with the group good, has a good relationship with players and believes in youth as well.

He added, I think we have a really good starting place and just having a good identity, finding ourselves and what we're gonna look like moving forward in the next years. As Pulisic talked, Pochettino walked by and wrapped him in a hug. Five minutes later, he was out the door, an era officially at an end.