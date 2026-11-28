Four Takeaways As Man Utd Sink to 96-Year Low Against Brentford
There were a lot of unwanted records for Mauricio Pochettino and his team to swallow on Saturday.
“Football is about making mistakes,” Mauricio Pochettino warned before his first outing at Old Trafford as Manchester United manager. The Argentine coach’s players took that message a little too literally in a 4–0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday that must have left Pochettino considering whether taking the role in the first place was a mistake of his own.
The collapse in front of an increasingly apathetic home crowd captured the vicious spiral currently engulfing United. The hosts started the better of the two sides, hitting the woodwork and showing more cohesion before Brentford struck in the 19th minute.still weren’t as calamitous as they have been in the recent past—a low bard, admittedly—yet the tone changed after Callum Wilson nabbed his second of the first half.
Having peppered Brentford’s goal in the opening 45 minutes, United lost belief after the break, giving in to typical finishing frustrations as their visitors demonstrated a remarkable ruthlessness at the other end of the pitch. Pochettino is right to categorize this fickle sport as a game which swings on errors. But few sides in the Premier League are as willing to commit these blunders as United.
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