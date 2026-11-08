Four suspects charged with murder in Georgia teen shooting death

Three teenagers and a 22-year-old man face murder charges after a 15-year-old Georgia boy was found shot dead in an abandoned home, where his mother reportedly tracked his cellphone after he failed to return home.

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The Albany Police Department said investigators arrested 22-year-old Detravion Parke, as well as two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old in connection with the death of Austin Payne, 15. Officers responded to the 800 block of Cameo Lane in Albany on Nov. 1, where they discovered Payne dead inside an abandoned home, police said.

His mother found him by tracking his location via cellphone after he failed to return home on Halloween, according to MARSHALS NAB TEEN WANTED FOR MURDER OF PENN STATE STUDENT 1,700 MILES FROM CRIME SCENE, 2ND SUSPECT IN CUSTODY Detravion Parker, 22, was arrested and charged with murder alongside three teenagers in connection with the death of 15-year-old Austin Payne, according to the Albany Police Department. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said during a Nov. 2 news conference that Payne had contacted his mother after being shot.

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According to WALB, investigators reviewed surveillance footage, cellphone records and witness statements to reconstruct the events leading up to Payne's death. Witnesses told investigators that armed individuals approached a group walking with Payne, demanded their belongings and opened fire, the outlet reported. Albany police charged two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old and 22-year-old Detravion Parker with murder after a teenage boy was found dead inside an abandoned residence.

Payne's family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses following his death.

"Our family is trying to process this heartbreaking loss," the relative wrote. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said during a Nov. 2 news conference that Austin Payne had contacted his mother after being shot. The Albany Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about the shooting to contact investigators at 229-431-2100.