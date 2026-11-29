Coming off their sixth straight defeat, in which they fell to the Carolina Panthers on the road, the Baltimore Ravens will remain on the road and look to snap t

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett throws a pass in the second half at Bank of America Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, the Baltimore Ravens will remain on the road and look to snap their longest losing streak since 2021 in Week 12 when they face the Houston Texans on Sunday. Going up against a third straight team with a losing record, the Ravens currently have the worst record in the AFC North at 4-7 but are still in the mix for a Wild Card playoff spot.

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There are several intriguing storylines surrounding this matchup between these two teams fighting to keep their fleeting hopes of making the postseason alive. Here are the top four. This matchup between two underwhelming preseason Super Bowl contenders is essentially an elimination game because the victor will have their chances of claiming one of the final one or two playoff spots boosted, while the loser's will plummet.