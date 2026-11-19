When 4 states ended Medicaid coverage for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, prescriptions plunged, revealing access depends on insurance.

When four states stopped covering popular weight-loss drugs through Medicaid, access did not simply dip. Prescriptions fell dramatically almost overnight, according to new research highlighting how closely access to GLP-1 medications is tied to insurance coverage.

California, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina withdrew Medicaid coverage for GLP-1 medications approved for weight loss on January 1, 2026, amid concerns over their high cost. A study published in JAMA found prescriptions in those states subsequently fell by 84 percent relative to states that maintained coverage. Lead author Bryant Shuey, the assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, told Newsweek the consequences could extend beyond losing access to a prescription.

Also read GLP-1 Drugs Revolutionize Health Beyond Weight Loss

"Most patients regain some weight they lost after discontinuing GLP-1s for the indication of obesity," Shuey said. "We know this from trials examining tirzepatide and semaglutide, where participants were followed for one year after discontinuing the assigned treatment. " He pointed to the Surmount-4 trial where 82 percent of participants regained some weight after stopping tirzepatide, regaining around two-thirds of the weight they had initially lost on average.

"The average patient who has been on a GLP for six to 12 months would likely see some weight gain soon after discontinuing, within months," Shuey explained. "The studies mentioned also demonstrate worsening cardiometabolic risk factors when GLP-1s are discontinued, which correlate with the degree of weight regained. " Researchers analyzed Medicaid State Drug Utilization Data from January 2022 through March 2026.

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In the four states that ended coverage, quarterly prescriptions for weight-loss GLP-1s plunged from 2,914 to 421 per 100,000 Medicaid beneficiaries between the final quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026. In 10 states maintaining coverage, the rate declined far more modestly, from 3,006 to 2,758. The researchers estimated the change potentially represented between 175,500 and 526,600 fewer beneficiaries filling weight-loss GLP-1 prescriptions across the four states after coverage ended.

However, because the study measured prescriptions rather than individual patients, it could not determine exactly how many people lost treatment. Dr. Andi Toufexis, a board-certified family medicine physician specializing in obesity care and founder of SonaWell, said the findings show how powerfully insurance determines treatment access.

"That doesn’t mean patients suddenly stopped needing treatment," Toufexis told Newsweek. "It means their ability to access treatment changed. " Toufexis, who was not involved in the research, said she was concerned about the disparity these changes had created. "Patients with sufficient financial resources may be able to continue treatment by paying out of pocket, while patients who depend on Medicaid often cannot," she said.

Shuey said patients who lose coverage should ask clinicians about alternatives, including covered weight-management drugs, diet counseling, structured weight-loss programs, and diabetes prevention programs.

"These are effective programs that demonstrate long-term improvement in weight management and diabetes prevention," he said. The researchers cautioned that their study could not measure health outcomes or GLP-1 prescriptions paid for privately, meaning the sharp decline in Medicaid-funded prescriptions does not prove every affected patient stopped treatment altogether. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Kara Dolman and Paul Donnelley.

Prescriptions fell dramatically almost overnight, according to new research highlighting how closely access to GLP-1 medications is tied to insurance coverage. A study published in JAMA found prescriptions in those states subsequently fell by 84 percent relative to states that maintained coverage. ," Shuey said.

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"We know this from trials examining tirzepatide and semaglutide, where participants were followed for one year after discontinuing the assigned treatment. " He pointed to the Surmount-4 trial where 82 percent of participants regained some weight after stopping tirzepatide, regaining around two-thirds of the weight they had initially lost on average.soon after discontinuing, within months," Shuey explained. "The studies mentioned also demonstrate worsening cardiometabolic risk factors when GLP-1s are discontinued, which correlate with the degree of weight regained.

"In the four states that ended coverage, quarterly prescriptions for weight-loss GLP-1s plunged from 2,914 to 421 per 100,000 Medicaid beneficiaries between the final quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026. The researchers estimated the change potentially represented between 175,500 and 526,600 fewer beneficiaries filling weight-loss GLP-1 prescriptions across the four states after coverage ended.

However, because the study measured prescriptions rather than individual patients, it could not determine exactly how many people lost treatment. Dr. Andi Toufexis, a board-certified family medicine physician specializing in obesity care and founder of SonaWell, said the findings show how powerfully insurance determines treatment access. Toufexis, who was not involved in the research, said she was concerned about the disparity these changes had created.

"Patients with sufficient financial resources may be able to continue treatment by paying out of pocket, while patients who depend on Medicaid often cannot," she said. Shuey said patients who lose coverage should ask clinicians about alternatives, including covered weight-management drugs, diet counseling, structured weight-loss programs, and "These are effective programs that demonstrate long-term improvement in weight management and diabetes prevention," he said.

The researchers cautioned that their study could not measure health outcomes or GLP-1 prescriptions paid for privately, meaning the sharp decline in Medicaid-funded prescriptions does not prove every affected patient stopped treatment altogether.