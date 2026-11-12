Four States Approve Ballot Measures Restricting Transgender Athletes

Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, and Washington voters approved measures restricting transgender students from participating in school sports aligned with their gender identity.

Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, and Washington have moved forward with ballot measures that significantly restrict the participation of transgender students in school sports. Following last week's midterm elections, results indicate that all four measures have passed, with more than 95 percent of votes counted across the respective states. These initiatives collectively aim to limit athletic opportunities for transgender youth by enforcing strict biological sex determinations in educational settings.

Specific Requirements in Arizona and Colorado

In Arizona, Proposition 318 mandates that all schools and athletic associations classify teams as male, female, or co-ed based on the sex recorded at birth. The law prohibits students, athletes, and staff from accessing facilities or joining teams that do not correspond to their assigned sex at birth. Voters in Arizona supported this measure with 58.7 percent in favor, while 41.3 percent voted against it.

Also read Deputy Gangs Probe: LA County Supervisors Approve 5-0 Motion

Colorado voters approved Proposition 134 with 52.2 percent of the vote, compared to 47.8 percent opposed. This legislation requires student athletes to compete only on teams that match their sex assigned at birth. Additionally, it obligates schools, colleges, and athletic associations to designate sports teams as male, female, or coeducational. The measure was championed by Protect Kids Colorado, which reported spending $163,000 on campaigning in the current year and more than $215,000 during the 2024-2025 period. Executive Director Erin Lee celebrated the outcome as a victory for the people of Colorado.

Constitutional Amendments in Nebraska and Washington

Nebraska's Initiative 442 represents a more aggressive legislative approach by amending the state constitution. This measure requires schools to designate sports teams as male, female, or coeducational and explicitly bars male participation on female teams. The initiative passed with a significant margin, receiving 67.9 percent of the vote against 32.2 percent opposition.

Advertisement

Washington State voters passed Measure 638 with 56 percent in favor and 44 percent against. This measure prohibits students assigned male at birth from competing with or against female student athletes in sports designated for females only. It also introduces a requirement for students wishing to participate in these activities to provide a statement from a healthcare provider confirming their sex. The passage of this measure has drawn sharp criticism regarding its potential for invasive scrutiny of students.

Campaign Spending and Stakeholder Arguments

Millions of dollars were spent by various groups to influence the outcomes of these ballot initiatives. In Nebraska, the group Fairness for Girls spent more than $3.2 million in support of Initiative 442. Nearly all of this funding, amounting to $3.1 million, originated from Restore the Good Life Inc., a group whose underlying donors remain publicly unidentified. The Nebraska Family Alliance, which backed the measure, stated that the victory ensures fairness and protects the category that makes girls' sports possible.

In Washington, the group Let's Go Washington spent $4.2 million on campaign efforts. This group is sponsored by multimillionaire Brian Heywood, who called the election result a victory for female athletes. Heywood stated that the outcome demonstrated that the voices of female athletes who supported restrictions based on sex had been heard by the state.

Legal Challenges and Future Implications

Opponents of these measures have already indicated plans to challenge the results in court. The No Hate WA State campaign, which opposed Measure 638, expressed disappointment and suggested that legal groups are considering litigation. Campaign manager Libby Watson argued that the measure is likely unconstitutional and could harm girls beyond the transgender community.

Advertisement

Watson specifically highlighted concerns about the sex-verification requirement, stating that invasive exam requirements could negatively impact any girl wishing to play sports. As these laws take effect, the focus will shift to their implementation in schools and the subsequent legal battles that may arise from these restrictive policies across the four states.