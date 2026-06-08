Four-Star WR Demare Dezeurn Flips from Oklahoma to Cal

Four-star wide receiver Demare Dezeurn decommitted from Oklahoma on Saturday and committed to Cal for the class of 2027 on Sunday following his visit to Berkele

Four-star wide receiver Demare Dezeurn decommitted from Oklahoma on Saturday and committed to Cal for the class of 2027 on Sunday following his visit to Berkeley, according to The speedy, 5-foot-11, 170-pound Dezeurn, who will attend West Lake High School in Westlake, California, this fall, becomes the seventh four-star prospect to commit to Cal, and the Bears have not signed more than seven four-star recruits in a year since 2011.

Besides Oklahoma and Cal, Dezeurn had offers from Alabama, Miami, Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, USC, UCLA, Washington, Michigan and Nebraska among others. ESPN ranks Dezeurn as the nation's 86th-best 2027 prospect overall and the 18th-best wide receiver prospect. Rivals Industry Composite ranks him 23rd among wide receivers, Rivals own site ranks him 29th, and the 247Sports site places him 34th. The Rivals Industry Composite rankings rate Cal's 2027 class as the 20th-best in the country after the commitment by Dezeurn.

Dezeurn will attend Wesklake High School in Westlake Village, California, this coming fall, and that will be his third school in three years. He attended Palisades High School as a junior in 2025, and played at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California. as a sophomore. As a junior at Palisades High School, Dezeurn played in 11 games and had 64 receptions for 1,372 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged 124.7 receiving yards per game.

He also carried the ball seven times for 44 yards and a touchdown, returned kickoffs for 391 yards and returned punts for 35 yards. On defense he intercepted five passes and returned them for 257 yards, an average of 51.4 yards per interception return. Dezeurn is also a track star, with a season best time of 10.39 seconds in the 100 meters in April. He was timed in 10.35 last year.

In 2024 he set the freshman national record for the 60-meter dash. Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.





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