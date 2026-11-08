Four-Star Juco EDGE Hayden Lowe Details Official Visit with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers were back inside Neyland Stadium for 'Dark Mode' vs. Kentucky on Saturday. The Vols came out with a 34-6 victory over what was the hot

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Hayden Lowe against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Vols came out with an impressive 34-6 victory over one of the hottest teams in the SEC, and overall country. As the Vols were concerned with the Wildcats, one of the biggest visitors was keying in on numerous things to consider for the decision processLowe was in Knoxville recently and seen enough to return for an even deeper look into what the Tennessee program has to offer.

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"Mostly, I've enjoyed that they really got me connected with the culture. I got to speak with lots of defensive coaches and learn the schemes to really be able to work with them," Lowe said of the overall trip with Tennessee football.

"I felt like it could be a home for me. I felt like I could see myself coming here. Excelling in football and academically as well. So, it felt like a really good trip.

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"Nov 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop carries the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "Yeah, it was the first day they're bringing out their black , because they do that each year, but it was a very, very, very ecstatic environment. I loved it, it was very hype as well, Lowe stated.

"Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles wears an “Inge Built” shirt supporting linebackers coach William Inge, before a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Knoxville, Tenn. , Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The impact of what Jim Knowles has brought to Knoxville is clear for anyone to see, and that includes the defensive lineman on an official visit. Pair that with the background of Rodney Garner, and you have a shot with any defender across this country.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

"That they put their guys in the best position to make plays. And we saw that today, tonight, they had several sacks.

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" This official trip was one for the books. In terms of Tennessee, how much does this visit help the cause for the Vols.

"Tremendously, really got to sit down with Coach G and talk a lot of ball. And just get to know him man to man. So, as a really good guy, he's going to love you up and coach you all at the same time. So, that's something that I'm looking for as well," Lowe explained.

"This visit is very eye-opening, more on the culture and scheme side, to see how they really put their players in the best position to make it, made me feel like this could be a second home with them. " Lowe is viewed as a legit pass-rusher as his directions are clear. Get to the quarterback. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defender has some tough decisions to make.

UCLA and Alabama are also very much involved, and a potential visit to Texas could change a lot, if Lowe holds true to taking the trip. Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.