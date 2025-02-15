Four Staff Members Linked to Misconduct at Arlington Charter School

A disturbing investigation at a charter school in Arlington, Texas, has uncovered multiple cases of alleged misconduct involving students and staff. The investigation, led by the Newman Department of Public Safety, has resulted in firings, resignations, and paid leave for several individuals.

He emphasized the personal nature of the investigation, vowing to relentlessly pursue justice for the victims of child exploitation. The initial three cases involved Instructional Aide Ruel'RJ' Barbee, fired after his arrest for an alleged improper relationship with a 12th-grade student. Coach Gabrielle Little was also fired, facing accusations of child grooming. Gibbins campus Principal Richard Adams was arrested on multiple charges, including tampering with evidence and failure to report abuse. Two arrest warrant affidavits obtained by NBC 5 detailed the allegations against Barbee and Adams. Barbee's affidavit revealed an inappropriate relationship with a student that allegedly began in September 2024, including kissing and physical contact. Adams' affidavit alleged that he concealed information about two separate improper relationships between students and educators. The investigation also revealed that Barbee was employed as a youth pastor at the Oasis Community Worship Center, where he has since been fired. The church released a statement emphasizing their lack of prior knowledge about the allegations. Antkowiak confirmed that the fourth staff member placed on leave is also connected to the same church as Barbee but stressed that there is no official or unofficial partnership between the school and the church. The school superintendent, Dr. Sheba George, issued a statement vowing to hold accountable any individuals who exploit or abuse students and stressed the importance of student well-being. Leadership and personnel changes have been made at the school following the allegations.





