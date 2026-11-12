Four Seasons Private Jet Journey 2028: 23-Day Global Tour Costs €213,000

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts launches an ultra-exclusive 23-day private jet adventure in May 2028. The €213,000 per person experience covers six destinations with luxury yachts, private cultural tours, and bespoke concierge services.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has announced an unprecedented luxury travel opportunity that redefines high-end tourism with its upcoming 23-day round-the-world private jet expedition. This exclusive voyage, designated as the Coastlines and Culture itinerary, is scheduled to depart on May 6, 2028, offering a seamless blend of aerial luxury, yachting, and immersive cultural experiences. Priced at an astonishing €213,000 per person, the journey promises to bypass the hassles of commercial aviation, replacing cramped seats and security queues with the comfort of a dedicated Airbus A321LR aircraft.

Exotic Global Itinerary Details

The carefully curated route spans six continents, beginning in San Francisco before crossing the Pacific to Seoul and Hangzhou. Guests will then travel to Sri Lanka, Zanzibar, and Egypt, finally concluding their adventure on the glamorous French Riviera. Each leg of the journey is designed to provide access to iconic locations that are rarely experienced together within a single trip. The itinerary ensures that travelers witness the diversity of the globe without the fatigue associated with traditional multi-stop commercial flights.

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In China, participants will enjoy a private tea-tasting ceremony at the renowned Meijiawu Tea Plantation, guided by local tea masters. The journey continues to Sri Lanka, where visitors gain exclusive entry to a private cinnamon estate. From there, the private jet flies to Zanzibar and Sharm El Sheikh, allowing guests to explore the unique landscapes of East Africa and the Red Sea region before heading north.

The final leg of the expedition brings travelers to Cap-Ferrat for a stay at the legendary Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat. This segment includes a privately chartered yacht excursion to Cannes, ensuring that even maritime travel remains an exclusive affair. The journey concludes with a visit to Hampton Court Palace in Hampshire, offering deep historical access in the United Kingdom.

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Onboard Luxury and Service Standards

The Four Seasons Private Jet initiative, which launched in 2015, utilizes a modern Airbus A321LR aircraft that has been in active service since 2021. This specific aircraft model is capable of long-range flights, ensuring comfort and efficiency across intercontinental distances. The interior is configured to provide a residential feel, with dedicated spaces for dining, relaxation, and sleep, effectively creating a flying five-star hotel suite.

Supporting the flight are specialized staff members who ensure every aspect of the journey meets the brand's exacting standards. A dedicated concierge manages all logistical details, allowing guests to focus entirely on their experiences. An executive chef tailors meals to individual tastes, utilizing fresh ingredients sourced from local markets along the route. Additionally, a journey physician is onboard to provide medical assurance and care for all passengers throughout the 23-day period.

Accommodations during the trip feature new and long-celebrated Four Seasons properties. Guests will stay at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, and the upcoming Four Seasons Resort Zanzibar. These properties are selected for their ability to provide authentic local immersion while maintaining the brand's signature level of service.

Executive Vision and Market Context

Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Four Seasons, highlighted the strategic intent behind the Coastlines and Culture journey. They emphasized the goal of bringing together destinations rarely experienced within a single trip to create moments of awe and discovery. The statement underscored the commitment to opening doors to experiences guests may never have imagined possible, all grounded in the genuine care and thoughtful service that define the Four Seasons brand.

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This exclusive offering joins a portfolio of other high-end itineraries available for the 2027 season. Options include International Intrigue from March 3-23, 2027, which visits cultural capitals and remote African savannahs. The New World Icons tour runs from March 26 to April 14, 2027, covering cultural landmarks across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Additional choices for later in the year include the World of Adventures and Ancient Explorer, which trace centuries of history from the Great Barrier Reef to the Pyramids of Giza.

While many 2027 Four Seasons experiences are already filling up quickly, a select number of seats remain available for the Coastlines and Culture departure. The €213,000 price tag reflects the comprehensive nature of the service, including private jet charter, luxury accommodations, exclusive cultural access, and dedicated staff. This level of customization represents the pinnacle of luxury travel, targeting ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking unparalleled exclusivity and convenience in their global explorations.