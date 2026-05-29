Four Scholars Recognized for Pioneering Work in Race, Ethnicity, and Mental Health Equity

An overview of the academic and research achievements of Dr. Helen Neville, Dr. Yesenia Adames, Dr. Nayeli Chavez-Dueñas, and Dr. Kisha Haye Mosley, whose work focuses on racial identity, colorism, and the well-being of marginalized communities in psychology.

Three prominent psychologists have been recognized for their groundbreaking research and dedication to addressing systemic issues of race, ethnicity, and cultural equity in mental health.

Dr. Helen Neville, a Provost Fellow and professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, earned her doctorate from UC Santa Barbara and previously co-founded the Center for Multicultural Research at the University of Missouri. With nearly 90 publications and seven books on racial identity and well-being, she has received major awards from the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Association of Black Psychologists, and served as past president of APA Division 45.

Dr. Yesenia Adames, an associate professor at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology and co-director of the IC-RACE Lab, focuses on how skin color and socio-race impact wellness within Latinx communities. Her work has earned her the 2018 Distinguished Emerging Professional Research Award from APA Division 45. Dr. Nayeli Chavez-Dueñas, also at The Chicago School and co-director of the IC-RACE Lab, researches colorism, immigration, and parenting among Latinx populations.

She is a co-author of a key textbook on Latino/a mental health and received the APA's Distinguished Citizen Psychologist Award in 2018. Dr. Kisha Haye Mosley, an assistant professor at the University of Florida, leads the WELLS Healing and Research Collective, which centers on the psychopolitical wellness of Black, queer, and gender-expansive people through a healing justice framework. All four scholars integrate advocacy into their research, mentoring, and teaching, advancing culturally competent psychology and social change





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