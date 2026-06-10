Four Royal Military Police Officers Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations Amid Broader Army Culture Review

Four Royal Military Police officers from 156 Provost Company have been suspended pending an investigation into allegations they sexually harassed and threatened a junior female colleague. The incident occurs as the Army faces renewed pressure to reform its culture following the suicide of Gunner Jaysley Beck, who was harassed by colleagues. Two senior officers from Beck's chain of command are now facing court martial for alleged misconduct related to her complaints. The Ministry of Defence has confirmed an ongoing probe but declined further comment.

Four military police officers have been suspended following serious allegations of sexual harassment and threats directed at a female colleague. The individuals, comprising two Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) and two Junior Non-Commissioned Officers (JNCOs) from 156 Provost Company, Royal Military Police (RMP) based in Colchester, Essex, have been relieved of their duties pending the outcome of a formal investigation.

The inquiry, led by an Army professional standards unit, is examining claims that the officers subjected a junior female military policewoman to a prolonged campaign of abuse while stationed at their barracks. This incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny regarding the Army's handling of sexual misconduct and its broader culture, particularly in the wake of the tragic death of Gunner Jaysley Beck.

Gunner Beck died by suicide in December 2021 at Larkhill after reporting harassment and sexual assault by colleagues. A recent inquest into her death concluded with a verdict of suicide and highlighted significant welfare failings, prompting the Army to publicly acknowledge the need for cultural and systemic reform. The Army has since committed to building a safer and more inclusive environment, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards unacceptable sexual behaviours.

The charges in the Beck case have extended to her chain of command; Major James Hook and Colonel Samantha Shepherd face court martial for allegedly failing to properly address her complaints, an offence under Section 19 of the Armed Forces Act concerning conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline. Separately, a Warrant Officer who sexually assaulted Gunner Beck was previously sentenced to six months in prison.

The Ministry of Defence, while confirming the ongoing investigation into the RMP personnel in Colchester, has declined further comment, citing the active nature of the probe. The Royal Military Police, as the Army's internal police force, is tasked with investigating serious crimes and general police duties within military premises, including allegations of abuse by senior staff against subordinates. These parallel events underscore persistent challenges within the military's justice and welfare systems and the ongoing efforts to address deep-seated cultural issues





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Royal Military Police Sexual Harassment Gunner Jaysley Beck Army Culture Court Martial Investigation

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