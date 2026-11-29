The Baltimore Ravens will continue the 2026 regular season in Week 12 with a road game against the Houston Texans. Going up against another sub- .500 team, the

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman scores a touchdown during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. Going up against another sub- .500 team, the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game, by capitalizing on opportunities when presented with them.

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With a win, the Ravens would improve to 5-7 and would still be last in the AFC North division standings, but would stay in the hunt for a wildcard playoff berth. A loss would mark their longest losing streak in almost two decades, since they lost nine straight during the 2007 season after starting 4-2.