Four Nintendo Switch Games Discounted to Under $1 on eShop for Limited Time

Limited-time Nintendo eShop deals have slashed the price of four Nintendo Switch games to less than $1 each, with discounts ending June 10. The games, including two exclusives from a single publisher, are playable on current Switch systems. It is unclear if this sale circumvents a prior Nintendo pricing policy. Budget gamers have a rare chance to own digital Switch titles at historically low prices.

Nintendo has temporarily reduced the price of four Nintendo Switch games to under $1 on the eShop, with the discounts ending on June 10. These deals represent an 84% price cut, after which the games will return to their standard prices.

The games are not compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, but they can be played on the current Nintendo Switch via backward compatibility. The discounted titles are not among the most popular or recent releases; they are smaller-budget games, some of which are exclusives.

For instance, one is a 2D adventure from developer 909Games and publisher Weakfish Studios released in 2022, and another is a 2D platformer from the same team from 2023. Due to limited reviews and lack of Metacritic scores, the quality of these games is uncertain.

However, for budget-conscious gamers, this is an opportunity to purchase Switch games at an unprecedented low price. Previously, Nintendo enforced a policy that prevented games priced above $2 from being discounted below that threshold. It remains unclear whether this policy has been altered, if an exception is being made, or if a technical loophole is being exploited.

The fact that all four discounted games come from a single publisher suggests this is not a broad policy shift but a specific promotion. These are currently the only Switch games on the eShop priced below $1.99, making them exceptionally rare bargains. Gamers interested in affordable digital titles may want to act quickly before the offers expire





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