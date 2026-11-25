Sony adds four titles including Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers for US and UK users effective November 24 2026.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers in the United States and United Kingdom received four new game additions to the Extra and Premium membership catalogs on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. This late-month rollout serves as a final bonus before the service transitions to its December lineup, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, December 1. The announcement was published via the PlayStation Blog, ensuring that current members can claim these titles before the month ends.

The most prominent addition to the library is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, a title playable on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 systems. The game features a return to real-time combat mechanics within an over-the-top pirate adventure setting that distinguishes it from standard entries in the franchise. Players control the character Goro Majima, who has lost his memory and assumes the role of a pirate captain. The narrative follows Majima as he searches for lost treasures and attempts to recover his forgotten past while navigating a modern pirate-themed world.

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Reviewers have praised Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for its extensive side content and mini-games. Activities outside the main story campaign include golf, kart racing, and darts, providing significant depth for players who enjoy exploration. The game allows for battles both on land and at sea, offering a unique experience that balances the traditional Yakuza narrative with this new maritime theme. Critics highlighted the combat system and the vastness of the side activities as key strengths of the release.

Trepang2 offers a contrasting experience for subscribers seeking fast-paced supernatural action. Players take on the role of an escaped soldier possessing supernatural abilities and must fight through waves of enemies. The objective involves utilizing a variety of weapons, ranging from standard firearms to unusual and powerful armaments. This title provides a distinct gameplay loop compared to the narrative focus of the Like a Dragon entry, appealing to fans of intense, reflex-based combat.

The sports additions to this month's catalog include MotoGP 26 and Cricket 26: The Official Game of The Ashes. MotoGP 26 allows players to experience the full 2026 MotoGP Championship with all official riders, teams, bikes, and tracks. This iteration marks a significant update as it incorporates real-world results that dynamically update Rider Ratings throughout the season. Players can also earn new Collectible Cards as part of the gameplay progression, adding a layer of collection-based engagement to the racing simulation.

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Cricket 26: The Official Game of The Ashes focuses on professional cricket management and competition with enhanced features. The game includes a bigger and better Pro Team mode compared to previous entries in the series. It also features an in-depth The Ashes mode for dedicated cricket fans and a brand-new Management Career mode for those interested in team leadership. These two sports titles round out the four titles added to the catalog, providing diverse options for competitive gaming enthusiasts.

All four titles remain in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs indefinitely. They will not disappear when the monthly Essential games rotate next week, providing ample time for subscribers to install and play through the content. This permanent inclusion contrasts with the rotating Essential tier, which sees its titles change monthly. The December Essential games are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, December 1, replacing the current November selections.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is expected to officially reveal the December titles on November 25, 2026. This announcement coincides with the release date of the new November additions, creating a busy week for the platform. Subscribers should prepare for the transition by reviewing the new catalog entries while keeping an eye out for the December reveal. The current lineup serves as a bridge between the closing of November and the start of the new month.

Subscribers must also remember to claim the current Essential games before they leave the service. The current Essential titles are scheduled to vanish on Monday, November 30, 2026. Claiming them ensures access even if the subscriber does not plan to play immediately. This step is crucial for those who wish to maintain a permanent library of free games. Users can access all content through the PlayStation Store interface.

The late November update demonstrates Sony's strategy to maintain engagement with Extra and Premium members throughout the month. By adding high-quality titles like Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Trepang2, the service offers varied genres to appeal to different tastes. The inclusion of updated sports simulations further broadens the appeal to casual and competitive gamers alike. This approach ensures that members continue to find value in their subscription despite the upcoming seasonal changes.

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With the Essential titles departing on Monday, the focus shifts to the newly added Extra and Premium games. These additions provide a robust library for the remainder of November and beyond. Players who have not yet explored the Like a Dragon franchise may find Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii to be an accessible entry point. Meanwhile, action fans can dive into Trepang2 for a quick, intense experience. The sports titles offer lasting replayability through their career and management modes.

The transition to December will bring new Essential games that will be available to all PS Plus members. However, the four new additions to Extra and Premium remain exclusive to those higher-tier subscribers. This distinction highlights the value proposition of upgrading or maintaining a Premium subscription. The indefinite retention of these titles ensures that members are rewarded for their loyalty with a growing, permanent library.

As the month closes, subscribers are encouraged to take advantage of the final days to explore the new content. The combination of narrative-driven adventures, supernatural action, and realistic sports simulations offers something for everyone. The PlayStation Plus ecosystem continues to evolve with these regular updates. The upcoming December reveal will likely bring more exciting news for the gaming community.

For those interested in the technical aspects, the real-world result integration in MotoGP 26 is a notable feature. It bridges the gap between virtual gameplay and actual sporting events. Similarly, the Management Career mode in Cricket 26 offers deep strategic elements. These additions reflect the industry's trend towards more immersive and data-driven gaming experiences. The November 2026 update sets a high bar for the coming month.

The availability of these games is restricted to the US and UK regions for this announcement. Other regions may see similar updates in the near future, but the current rollout is specific to these markets. This localized approach allows Sony to tailor content to specific regional preferences. Players in other areas may need to wait for official announcements regarding their respective regions.

Overall, the November 2026 update provides a strong finish to the month with four diverse and high-quality titles. The indefinite availability of these games for Extra and Premium members adds significant value. The upcoming December transition will bring new Essential games, but the core catalog remains robust. Subscribers are well-positioned to enjoy a wide range of gaming experiences through the end of the year and beyond. The strategic timing of the release ensures maximum visibility and engagement.