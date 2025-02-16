Four Nations Face-Off: USA and Canada Ignite with Three Fights in Nine Seconds

Team USA and Canada kicked off their 4 Nations Face-Off matchup with an explosive display of physicality, setting a record for the fastest start to an international hockey game with three fights within the first nine seconds. The intense rivalry, fueled by recent political tensions, resulted in a charged atmosphere that intensified throughout the game.

Emotions reached a fever pitch in Team USA 's game against Canada , marked by three fights erupting within the first nine seconds of their 4 Nations Face-Off showdown in Montreal on Saturday night. The action began almost instantly off the opening faceoff, as an already electrified crowd roared with anticipation. Tkachuk and Hagel, rivals in the NHL , engaged in a physical altercation, quickly followed by two more fights that ignited the atmosphere.

This unprecedented start to an international hockey game shattered the previous record of 20 seconds, set in 1996 during the World Cup of Hockey when Canada's Keith Primeau and Claude Lemieux clashed with Team USA's Keith Tkachuk and Bill Guerin. Tkachuk, the father of Team USA players Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, later acknowledged the intensity of the matchup. Canada coach Jon Cooper described the atmosphere as a reflection of two passionate teams eager to prove their dominance. The NHL hadn't witnessed a fight in an international tournament it hosted since the 2004 World Cup of Hockey. The U.S.-Canada game at 4 Nations marked the culmination of years of anticipation, as the NHL hadn't participated in a 'best on best' tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. This tournament presented an opportunity for an entire generation of star players to represent their countries in a high-stakes competition.The rivalry between the U.S. and Canada extended beyond the ice, fueled by recent political tensions. President Donald Trump's threats and subsequent implementation of significant tariffs on Canadian imports, coupled with his repeated suggestions of Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state, heightened the already charged atmosphere. The U.S. national anthem was met with boos from NHL fans in Canadian cities leading up to the tournament. While there were some scattered boos during Team USA's victory over Finland on Thursday, the animosity escalated before Saturday night's game. The introduction of the U.S. players by Olympic figure skating legend Michelle Kwan was met with loud boos, and the national anthem was again subjected to a chorus of disapproval. The U.S. entered the game needing a regulation win to secure its place in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game in Boston next Thursday night, adding another layer of pressure to an already highly anticipated matchup





