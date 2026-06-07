Four Million UK Holidaymakers Complain About Package Holiday Issues

A survey has found that over four million UK travellers faced problems with package holidays in the past year, including poor quality, customer service failures, and denied refunds, leading to 14 daily complaints to Citizens Advice.

Millions of UK holidaymakers experienced significant problems with their package holidays in the past year, according to a new survey. Data reveals that over four million travellers faced issues such as unexpected hotel changes, denied refunds, and poor customer service, leading to an average of 14 complaints per day being lodged with Citizens Advice.

The survey, conducted by travel company Yonder for the advice service, found that while 76% of adults have taken a package holiday, 34% reported an issue at some point, with 8% encountering a problem specifically within the last 12 months. Of the 3,500 complaints made in that period, 42% involved all-inclusive trips abroad. A third of the reported issues concerned the quality of the holiday falling short of expectations, including hotels not matching descriptions, substandard food, and unavailable facilities.

Customer service problems, such as long phone waits and administrative errors, accounted for 19% of complaints. The stress of these experiences is evident, with one in four affected holidaymakers reporting feelings of anxiety or upset. One particularly harrowing case involved Zorana, a 66-year-old semi-retired NHS doctor, who endured a 'nightmare' flood during a £6,300 package deal to Lanzarote.

Torrential rain left her hotel without electricity, water, or food, and despite returning home early after five days, the travel firm refused a refund. She described feeling 'like a victim twice over' due to the ruined holiday and the prolonged fight for compensation. Citizens Advice is urging travellers to understand their protections and to report issues promptly, noting that compensation may be available from the booking company





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