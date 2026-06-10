Four military police officers suspended over allegations of sexual harassment and threats

Four military police officers have been suspended over allegations they sexually harassed and threatened a female colleague. The investigation into their actions is being led by an Army professional standards unit.

Four military police officers have been suspended over allegations they sexually harassed and threatened a female colleague, the Mail can reveal. The quartet were relieved of their duties pending the outcome of an investigation into their conduct towards a junior military police woman at their barracks.

The two Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) and two Junior Non-Commissioned Officers (JNCOs) belong to 156 Provost Company, Royal Military Police (RMP). The Colchester-based officers are said to have subjected the female JNCO to a campaign of abuse. The probe into the four Royal Military Policemen comes after the Army accepted its culture and practices must change following an inquest into Gunner Jaysley Beck who killed herself after being harassed by colleagues. The investigation is ongoing.

The investigation into their actions is being led by an Army professional standards unit. The probe comes as two Army officers face court martial over their alleged mistreatment of a teenage soldier who complained of sexual abuse before taking her own life. The pair were part of Gunner Jaysley Beck’s chain of command when she reported being sexually assaulted by a Royal Artillery colleague.

Major James Hook and Colonel Samantha Shepherd have been charged by the Service Prosecuting Authority (SPA) under Section 19 of the Armed Forces Act. The legislation relates to conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline. Last year, a Warrant Officer who sexually assaulted Jaysley Beck received a six-month prison sentence. The Royal Military Police is the Army’s police force, responsible for general police duties within barracks and investigating serious crimes.

Military police investigations can include claims of abuse by senior personnel towards their subordinates. Following an inquest into Jaysley Beck’s case the Army accepted failings in welfare provision and vowed to build a safer, more inclusive environment for personnel, particularly junior personnel. Initiatives have included a zero tolerance approach to unacceptable sexual behaviours. The Army acknowledged it was required to change its culture, policies and enduring practices across all its branches.

Gunner Beck of 47 Regiment, Royal Artillery, took her life in Larkhill in December 2021. An inquest returned a verdict of suicide. Last night the Ministry of Defence said: ‘We can confirm that there is a live investigation relating to allegations involving RMP personnel in Colchester. As this investigation is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further.





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Military Police Royal Military Police Colchester Essex Investigation Army Professional Standards Unit Sexual Harassment Threats Junior Military Policewoman Military Police Investigations Abuse Senior Personnel Subordinates Initiatives Zero Tolerance Unacceptable Sexual Behaviours Military Police Force General Police Duties Investigating Serious Crimes Military Police Investigations Claims Of Abuse Military Police Allegations Involving RMP Personnel Colchester Investigation Inappropriate To Comment Further

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Four Royal Military Police Officers Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations Amid Broader Army Culture ReviewFour Royal Military Police officers from 156 Provost Company have been suspended pending an investigation into allegations they sexually harassed and threatened a junior female colleague. The incident occurs as the Army faces renewed pressure to reform its culture following the suicide of Gunner Jaysley Beck, who was harassed by colleagues. Two senior officers from Beck's chain of command are now facing court martial for alleged misconduct related to her complaints. The Ministry of Defence has confirmed an ongoing probe but declined further comment.

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