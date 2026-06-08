Four Men Sentenced for Fatal Drive-By Shooting of Three-Year-Old in Georgia Gang-Related Attack

A three-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Athens, Georgia, in March 2024. Four gang members were convicted, with three receiving life sentences and one receiving twenty years for voluntary manslaughter. The case highlights the impact of gang violence on children and families.

In March 2024, a tragic incident occurred in Athens, Georgia , when a three-year-old boy, Kyron Santino Zarco Smith, was fatally shot during a drive-by shooting .

The young child was inside his home with his older brother, watching television, when bullets from the attack penetrated the residence. Kyron was struck in the chest and died from his injuries, while his nine-year-old brother sustained non-life-threatening wounds. The shooting was linked to gang activity, as four men associated with the Everybody Eats (EBE) gang traveled to the Hallmark Mobile Home Park with the intention of targeting a rival gang member to increase their standing within the organization.

Upon arrival, they opened fire, indiscriminately shooting into the home where the children were located. The perpetrators were identified as Davion Mathis, age 24, Jayden Brown, age 18, and Zaquan Echols, age 20, along with a fourth individual, Oscar Cubillos, age 19. Cubillos did not fire the weapon but participated in the incident and later cooperated with authorities.

As a result of the investigation and legal proceedings, Cubillos pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to twenty years in prison. The other three defendants, Mathis, Brown, and Echols, were convicted of malice murder and additional charges. They received life sentences for their roles in the killing. Prosecutors emphasized that the shooting was senseless and highlighted the ongoing need to combat gang violence to protect communities and children.

The family of Kyron Smith expressed a mix of emotions following the verdicts. While justice had been served, the loss remained incomprehensible. Kyron's oldest brother grappled with guilt over words he had spoken, which inadvertently led the gang members to their home. The family ultimately relocated from Athens to escape the trauma.

A separate case was also noted in the report: Christopher Preciado, 21, was found guilty of capital murder for the deaths of a young Texas couple, Matthew Guerra and Savanah Soto, along with their unborn child, Fabian. The verdict was delivered on March 26, more than two years after the 2023 murders. The details of this second case were interwoven within the primary narrative about the Georgia shooting, but both outcomes reflect efforts to hold perpetrators accountable for violent crimes.

The sentencing in the Georgia case aimed to provide some measure of peace for the victim's family, even as the tragedy underscored the devastating consequences of gang-related violence on innocent lives. Authorities reiterated their commitment to pursuing justice and ensuring that such acts do not go unpunished, while advocating for stronger measures against gang activity to prevent future incidents.

The community's healing process continues, but the legal resolutions mark a significant step toward closure for those affected by these heartbreaking events





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Drive-By Shooting Georgia Gang Violence Child Murder Sentencing

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