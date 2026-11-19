Four men have been convicted of sexual offenses in Swindon, alongside Joanne Young's husband, in a landmark UK prosecution for organized, drug-facilitated abuse.

Four men were convicted on Wednesday of sexually abusing Joanne Young, a 49-year-old mother who was drugged and advertised for sex online by her ex-Tory councillor husband. Philip Young, 50, invited strangers into their family home in Swindon, Wiltshire, to assault his wife while she was incapacitated, creating a chilling parallel to the Gisèle Pelicot trial in France. This marks the first successful prosecution in the United Kingdom involving a husband who organized drug-facilitated sexual abuse against his wife.

Court Convictions and Specific Charges

Richard Wilkins, 62, Norman Macksoni, 48, Mohammed Hassan, 38, and Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, were found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of offenses ranging from sexual touching to rape. The convictions cover a period between 2016 and 2023, where the men were responsible for separate occasions of violation. Macksoni was convicted of one count of rape, while Wilkins was found guilty of both rape and sexual assault. Sanderson-Doyle was convicted of sexual assault and sexual touching, and Hassan was convicted of sexual assault.

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A fifth man, Dean Hamilton, 47, of Butleigh, Somerset, had previously pleaded guilty to raping, sexually assaulting, and sexually touching Ms Young. Another suspect remains unidentified despite police appeals regarding alleged sex offenses against the mother-of-three in 2022. All four convicted men have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Victim Abuse and Husband's Role

Joanne Young endured a 13-year campaign of rape and abuse orchestrated by her husband, Philip Young, who admitted to more than 50 sex offenses against her. The ex-business consultant secretly administered drugs to his wife before inviting men from the internet to assault her in her own bed. Jurors were shown 40 minutes of sordid footage depicting three of the attacks, where Ms Young can be seen snoring, lying motionless, or pleading to be let go.

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Philip Young brazenly lied to police, claiming his drugged wife had consented to the acts. However, at trial, the four strangers accepted that Ms Young had not consented but claimed they were deceived by Young into believing she had agreed. Ms Young, who waived her right to anonymity, bravely attended court throughout the harrowing trial and was present in the public gallery when the guilty verdicts were read.

Judicial Response and Legal Precedent

Mr Justice Saini remanded the four defendants in custody, stating that they faced significant prison sentences for very serious sexual offenses. The judge praised Mrs Young for showing amazing bravery throughout the proceedings and noted that pre-sentence reports were required for each defendant. Crown Prosecution Service special prosecutor James Foster highlighted that this is the first time a UK jury has convicted, or been asked to consider, a case of organized, drug-facilitated sexual abuse orchestrated by the husband.

Victims of sexual offenses are granted lifelong anonymity, but Ms Young's decision to go public has set a critical precedent. The case has drawn attention from women's rights campaigners, who gathered outside Winchester Crown Court in Hampshire last week. The husband is expected to be sentenced alongside the convicted men, concluding a landmark legal battle that exposed a grotesque campaign of calculated abuse.