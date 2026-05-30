Four L.A. restaurants land on the new World’s 50 Best North America list

Four L.A. restaurants were officially named among North America's 50 Best, in addition to five others from San Francisco and San Diego.

Nine California restaurants and four in Los Angeles were recognized on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants in North America list, spotlighting the region’s growing influence over nationwide dining trends.

The list, voted on by hundreds of culinary experts, also honors San Francisco powerhouses and crowns Chicago’s Smyth as No. 1. The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, a prestigious global dining guide curated by over 1,000 culinary experts, just revealed its top 50 restaurants in North America, with nine California picks and four Los Angeles restaurants. The results were announced at an awards ceremony in New Orleans on Thursday night, with 50 restaurants ranked across the U.S. and Canada.

Returning Los Angeles restaurants on the list include Holbox, Kato and Providence, as well as Atelier Crenn, Saison and Benu in San Francisco. New additions include Somni in West Hollywood, Addison by William Bradley in San Diego, and Sons and Daughters in San Francisco.

, originally a collaboration between chefs José Andrés and Aitor Zabala, is praised for its intimate dining experience and Spanish-influenced tasting menu, earning a place on The Times’ most recent“These recognitions for him and his team are just a way to honor all the hard work that they’ve been through,” said Zach Jorin, a representative for Somni.

“I think it’s great for the city in general. ”Three hundred voters contribute to the North America selection and “are simply asked to name their eight best restaurant experiences in the region,” according to the guide. The North America guide made its debut last year, featuring 11 Canadian, 37 American and two Caribbean restaurants. This year’s list featured 20 cities, with 36 restaurants from the U.S. and 14 from Canada.

No Caribbean restaurants were on the list this year. Restaurants in Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic are reserved for Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants. Smyth in Chicago, led by pastry chef Karen Urie Shields and chef John Shields, was named No. 1 on the list, followed by Eight in Calgary, Canada, and Restaurant Pearl Moisette in Lincoln, Neb.

San Francisco’s Atelier Crenn was recognized with a Sustainable Restaurant Award; Wildweed in Cincinnati was recognized as One to Watch; and Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Lincoln, Ontario, Canada, received the Art of Hospitality Award. Chef Mashama Bailey, founder of The Grey in Savannah, Ga. , was recognized as North America’s Best Female Chef. Korean chef Corey Lee and founder of San Francisco’s Benu also received the Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award.

Angela Osorio is an intern with the Los Angeles Times’ Food team. A multimedia journalist and a third-year journalism student at Cal State Long Beach, she has won awards for her coverage of campus government and crime, as well as entertainment stories and print design. She worked as a reporting intern at the Signal Tribune and as a social media intern at Basic magazine, along with serving as chief copy editor at the Long Beach Current, her campus newspaper.

Osorio is passionate about the role of local journalism in serving underrepresented communities and aims to document the diverse culinary voices of Los Angeles, as well as continue her work reporting on local policy, environmental justice, community solutions and more.





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