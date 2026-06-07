Four injured, including child and police officer, in shooting near Fort Worth park

A gunman dressed in all black fired indiscriminately into a crowd near a Fort Worth park Saturday night, wounding three civilians, including a child, and injuring a police officer whose cruiser was struck by gunfire, authorities said.

from SUN 7:18 AM CDT until SUN 10:15 AM CDT, Kaufman County, Dallas County, Hill County, Johnson County, Tarrant County , Ellis CountyFlash Flood WarningA gunman dressed in black opened fire into a crowd near Fort Worth 's Stop Six Park on Saturday night, wounding three civilians, including a child, and injuring a police officer.

One woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head. The injured officer, the child, and a second woman are expected to survive. The shooter ran from the scene into a nearby apartment complex and remains at large; police are actively investigating and seeking tips from the public.

A gunman dressed in all black fired indiscriminately into a crowd near a Fort Worth park Saturday night, wounding three civilians, including a child, and injuring a police officer whose cruiser was struck by gunfire, authorities said. Fort Worth police officers responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of East Rosedale Street at 9:10 p.m. Saturday. A large scheduled gathering had been taking place earlier that day at the nearby Stop Six Park.

According to investigators, the suspect emerged from a corner between a business strip center and an apartment complex just east of the park. The suspect opened fire toward a group of people gathered in the area before fleeing back toward the apartment community. An adult female bystander was shot in the head and transported to a local hospital, where she was last listed in critical condition.

A Fort Worth police officer, who was sitting in a patrol vehicle parked along the street in the path of the gunfire, was also injured. Police said a bullet pierced the cruiser’s windshield, sending shrapnel into the officer's neck. The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A child was grazed in the head by a bullet and a woman was shot in the hip.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman drove herself to a local hospital, while the child was taken by paramedics. Authorities urge anyone with information or video of the incident to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or online at 469tips.com.





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